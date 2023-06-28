The WooSox Foundation and Worcester Public Schools Highlight Mental Health with "A Day of Wellness at Polar Park"

On May 26, 2023, laughter, joy, and excitement filled the air as the WooSox Foundation, in conjunction with Worcester Public Schools, hosted its inaugural "Day of Wellness at Polar Park" in an effort to promote and emphasize the importance of mental health and general wellbeing in the community.

Over 250 Worcester Public School students, grades 7 through 11, and 50 staff members from the Gerald Creamer Center, Challenge and Reach, and the Worcester Alternative School, were in attendance. These students took advantage of the day off from school to unplug from their daily stresses and enjoy everything that the park had to offer. Worcester Red Sox and WooSox Foundation President Dr. Charles Steinberg kicked off the event with a welcome to the students and staff, and a discussion on the importance of wellness.

Students also received a surprise video message from WooSox infielder Ryan Fitzgerald while the team was on the road.

During the event, students in attendance could be seen enjoying a variety of activities, such as an inflatable escape room, a Speed Pitch machine, as well as various arts and crafts stations throughout the Polar Park concourse, provided by the SHINE Initiative, a Worcester-based organization that aims to serve teen and adolescent-aged individuals struggling with their mental health. In addition, all students left the park with a backpack, a stress ball, a "Pop-It" fidget toy, a bag of authentic Polar Park dirt taken directly from the playing surface, and a group picture to help them remember the day for years to come.

The WooSox Foundation and WPS hope that this is the first of many successful wellness days at Polar Park. The Foundation looks forward to continuing the collaborative effort to promote the importance of mental health to Worcester's youth for years to come through a fun-filled, stress-free day at the ballpark.

