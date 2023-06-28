Knights Start Second Half with 12-5 Loss

June 28, 2023 - International League (IL) - Charlotte Knights News Release







(NORFOLK, VA) -- Right fielder Oscar Colás continued his torrid pace, but the Charlotte Knights dropped the opening game of a six-game series against the Norfolk Tides by a score of 12-5 on Wednesday night from Harbor Park in Norfolk, VA. Wednesday's game marked the official start of the second half of the 2023 season.

Colás, who homered twice in Saturday's game and homered again on Sunday, launched his sixth home run of the season on Wednesday night. The home run, which came in the top of the fourth inning of Wednesday's opener, was his fourth over his last three games. Ranked as the number two prospect in the Chicago White Sox system, Colás recorded two hits on the night and is now hitting .297 on the season with the Knights.

Catcher Sebastián Rivero launched his third home run of the season, a two-run blast in the ninth inning. In all, Rivero drove in three of Charlotte's five runs on Wednesday.

RHP Chase Solesky (0-2, 6.75) started Wednesday's game for Charlotte and was hit with the loss after he allowed five runs on six hits over five innings of work. RHP Luke Farrell later allowed four runs on five hits in the sixth inning and RHP A.J. Alexy allowed three runs in the seventh inning.

The Tides, who won the first half of the season, scored three runs in the first inning off Solesky to take an early 3-0 lead. Norfolk tacked on a run in each of the next two innings against Solesky and later added four runs in the sixth against Farrell. Norfolk second baseman Connor Norby had two hits including his ninth home run of the season to pace the offense.

The Knights, who finished the first half at 35-40, now begin the second half at 0-1.

The six-game series against the Norfolk Tides (Triple-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles) from Harbor Park in Norfolk, VA will continue on Thursday afternoon. The "Voice of the Knights" Matt Swierad will have the call for all of the action on www.CharlotteKnights.com. First pitch on Thursday is set for 12:05 p.m. from the home of the Tides.

