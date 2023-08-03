Wear & Win with the Bisons 'Obscure Jersey Night' Fridaynightbash on August 18

Back by popular demand is an event that can finally put to good use that old, obscure sports jersey that is just taking up space in the back of your closet! That's right, our Honda fridaynightbash! on August 18 against the Rochester Red Wings is our Obscure Jersey Night, presented by the NY Beef Council.

Still holding onto that Atlanta Thrashers jersey? Did you love the film so much you actually bought a Charlie Conway sweater? Do you have a jersey for that first round pick you thought was going to be star and then busted? Put those jerseys to use because when you wear them to Sahlen Field on August 18, you could WIN PRIZES in several fun and obscure categories. 'Most Obscure Player,' 'Most Obscure Jersey' and 'Best Personalized Jersey' are just a few of the seven categories in which you can win some very cool stuff, including game-worn and autographed jerseys from our theme night games! Of course, because the game is also a Honda fridaynightbash!, you'll also be able to enjoy postgame Fireworks and the pregame Resurgence Brewing Happy Hour with $4 craft beer and food specials from 5-6:30 p.m. GET MY TICKETS

The Categories

We'll have seven categories for which you can win on Obscure Jersey Night! Plus, our spotters will be full force once the gates open at 5:00 p.m. so come early, enjoy the pregame Happy Hour and BE SEEN!!! This year's Obscure Jersey Categories are:

Most Obscure Player Jersey

Most Obscure Team Jersey

Best Historic Jersey

Best Personalized Jersey

Most Iconic Buffalo Jersey (think player)

Most Obscure Movie/TV Jersey

Best Local Youth Jersey (Kids ONLY)

The Prizes

Get ready to upgrade your collection if you win! Check out the prizes we will be awarding at this year's event!

Autographed/Game Worn 2023 Star Wars Jersey

Autographed/Game Worn 2023 Lacrosse Night Jersey

Autographed/Game Worn 2023 Hockey Night Jersey

A Bisons Home jersey from the gift shop

A Youth Jersey from gift shop for youth category

2 tickets to each of the remaining games this season

$50 Bisons Gift Card

