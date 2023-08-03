Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - August 3 at Scranton/WB

August 3, 2023 - International League (IL) - Rochester Red Wings News Release







Rochester Red Wings (15-14, 49-53) vs. Scranton/WB RailRiders (14-13, 48-53)

Thursday, August 3, 2023 - 6:35 p.m. ET - PNC Field - Moosic, PA

Radio: Fox Sports 1280/iHeartRadio TV: Bally Live, MiLB.TV

LHP Alex Troop (NR) vs. RHP Will Warren (4-4, 5.52)

SCRANTON SETBACK: The Rochester Red Wings fell to the Scranton/WB RailRiders, 8-1, in the second game of their six-game series...2B DARREN BAKER launched his third home run of the season, a solo shot that marked his first since 5/6 against SWB...RF TRAVIS BLANKENHORN collected a double, his team-leading 23rd two-bagger of the season, as part of a 1-for-3 day at the plate...RHP JOSÉ UREÑA struck out five RailRiders hitters in his 15th start of the season with the Wings, marking the fifth time this season he's fanned five or more batters...LHP ALEX TROOP is slated to make his first start of the season with Rochester, as the Wings look for their first win of the series.

RAIL-ROADED: Rochester hitters struck out 15 times last night for the second-straight game...this marks the most strikeouts over a two-game span since 5/16-17/2019 (CLT, DUR) when they struck out 33 times... all four of the Wings' 15-plus strikeout games this season have come on the road...

Since 7/1, Rochester hitters have recorded 200 strikeouts, the fourth-fewest in the International League.

OLD FRIEND, IT'S BEEN A WHILE: SS RICHIE MARTIN went 1-for-3 last night, marking his first hit since 7/18, snapping his 0-for-24 skid with an eighth-inning single...in Martin's eight games started without a hit, he reached base safely four times and collected two stolen bases...the righty ranks fifth on the Wings' active roster with 50 hits, is second in walks (40) and leads the team in stolen bases (23).

SHAKE AND BAKE(R): 2B DARREN BAKER recorded the Wings' sole multi-hit game in the loss, going 2-for-4 with a home run, an RBI, and a run scored...the California native has accumulated 22 multi-hit performances this year with Rochester, most on the active roster...Baker is fourth on the active roster in hits this year with 68...

The long ball marked Baker's first since 5/6 and his third overall with Rochester this year...it traveled 377 feet at 96.4 MPH, marking the fifth-slowest home run by a Red Wing this season.

EXTRA! EXTRA!: RF TRAVIS BLANKENHORN recorded his team-leading 23rd double as part of his 1-for-3 day at the plate last night...the two-bagger marked the lefty's 39th extra-base hit this year, which leads the team...through 24 games in July, Blankenhorn racked up 25 hits, including 12 extra-base hits, both of which led the team during that span...

Blankenhorn has reached safely in 79 of his 88 games started this season.

SEND THE TROOP(S): LHP ALEX TROOP is scheduled to make his first Triple-A start tonight after being transferred from Double-A Harrisburg on 8/1...Troop worked 0.2 innings on 9/22/2022 against BUF last year for Rochester in his Triple-A debut, allowing a hit and a walk...

With the Senators, he posted a 4.26 ERA (42 ER/88.2 IP) and was second on the team in strikeouts (81).

LIMITED DUCK SUPPLY: Rochester managed just one runner in scoring position last night, marking the first time since 4/6 that only one runner reached scoring position...through 16 games against Scranton/WB this season, the Wings post a .293 (39-for-133) batting average with RISP.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from August 3, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.