Redbirds to Host Faith and Family Night at AutoZone Park

MEMPHIS, TN - The Memphis Redbirds are bringing everyone together with Faith and Family Night at AutoZone Park on Friday, Sept. 22 as the Redbirds host the Charlotte Knights (Triple-A, Chicago White Sox).

The night will begin with a pregame concert by musical artist Terrian starting at 6:20 p.m. During the concert, AngelStreet, a non-profit organization near and dear to Terrian's heart, will join her for a special performance.

Born and raised in Memphis, Terrian was one of the first AngelStreet participants in 2013. The Christian artist has been featured on hits by TobyMac, Aaron Cole and The Beatitudes Project from Stu G.

Her most recent single "Big God" is currently climbing the charts on radio and joins her previously released content, amassing over 10 million views on YouTube combined. Terrian is currently on tour with legendary Christian artist TobyMac.

AngelStreet is a nonprofit organization that uses music to develop and mentor young girls as creative leaders. The organization provides a diverse portfolio of programs including choir, song writing and vocal bootcamp.

Purchase a ticket that includes a $5 donation to AngelStreet using this link.

For more information and for tickets, fans can visit memphisredbirds.com or call 901-721-6000.

