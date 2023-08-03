Jumbo Shrimp Homestand Highlights August 8-13

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp 2023 season presented by FIS continues Tuesday, August 8 with a six-game series against the Norfolk Tides, Triple-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles, that runs through Sunday, August 13 at 121 Financial Ballpark. The homestand features a promotional lineup that includes the following highlights:

Tuesday, August 8, 2023 at 7:05 p.m. (Gates open at 6 p.m.)

Community First Credit Union Two For Tuesday: Tickets are 2-for-1 at the Miller Electric Box Office for Community First Credit Union members using their CFCU credit or debit card. Fans who are not Community First Credit Union members can learn more about membership at the CFCU table on the concourse.

TIAA Teacher Pep Rally presented by TIAA Bank: TIAA Bank is partnering with the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp to offer all Duval County Public Schools teachers a free ticket to this Tuesday's Jumbo Shrimp game. Everyone is encouraged to wear your school colors to show off your school pride.

Wednesday, August 9, 2023 at 7:05 p.m. (Gates open at 6 p.m.)

Good Is Everywhere Wednesdays, presented by VyStar Credit Union: Join VyStar Credit Union as they partner with Jacksonville Speech & Hearing Center to raise awareness and funds throughout the game through ticket sales and promotions. The Jacksonville Speech & Hearing Center will also have their mobile testing unit at the Home Plate Gate.

VyStar BOGO Tickets: As part of the "Good is Everywhere Wednesdays," VyStar Credit Union members can enjoy a Buy-One, Get-One-Free ticket special by using their VyStar credit or debit card at the Miller Electric Box Office (valid for ticket of equal or lesser value, subject to availability).

Twizzle Me This, Twizzle Me That...: How tall can you build a red licorice tower? Good question, let's find out together. Join the Jumbo Shrimp as we see how far it can bend, stretch, fly, twist and fit in your mouth!

Thursday, August 10, 2023 at 7:05 p.m. (Gates open at 6 p.m.)

Coors Light Thirsty Thursday: Thursday home games are the best happy hour on the First Coast! Fans can purchase $2 (16 oz. draft) and $3 (24 oz. draft) Coors Light products on the left field berm, Oasis concession stand, and the right field bleachers.

National Lazy Day: It's National Lazy and as such, we're doing much of anything... Hope you like baseball because that's all you're gettin' today, ...only Baseball.

Friday, August 11, 2023 at 7:05 p.m. (Gates open at 6 p.m.)

Red Shirt Friday: In support of the military, the Jumbo Shrimp will wear their red jerseys and fans who wear red will save $1 on their ticket at the Miller Electric Box Office or can donate that dollar to Five Star Veterans Center.

Friday Night Lites, presented by Miller Lite: Join the Jumbo Shrimp for Friday Night Lites with $2 12-oz Miller Lite and $1 off craft beers in the Craft Cave and the Brown Canopy in left field.

Friday Night Fireworks presented by Florida Health Duval County: Be sure to stick around after the game for an amazing firework show following every Friday home game in 2023!

'90s Night: It's the decade that gave us the Discman, Zack Morris and Beanie Babies! Join the Jumbo Shrimp for a night of '90s nostalgia as the sights and sounds of the '90s fill the ballpark for '90s Night. Bring your AOL CD ROMS and whoever has the highest number of free hours will win a date with Scampi!

Jordan's 10-Year Anniversary Party: Join the Jumbo Shrimp as the club celebrates our on-field host Jordan's 10th anniversary with the team!

Saturday, August 12, 2023 at 6:35 p.m. (Gates open at 5:30 p.m.)

Back-To-School Backpack Giveaway presented by Baptist Health & Wolfson Children's Hospital: The first 2,000 through the gates of Saturday's game will receive a Jumbo Shrimp backpark thanks to Baptist Health & Wolfson Children's Hospital. ***Please note: One giveaway per person, not per ticket***

Back-To-School Spirit Night: It's back to school time! Throw on your school colors and join the Jumbo Shrimp at the ballpark for some school spirit!

Sunday, August 13, 2023 at 3:05 p.m. (Gates open at 2 p.m.)

Baptist Health Sunday Family FUNday, presented by Baptist Health: Join the Jumbo Shrimp as they host a 20-minute, pre-game, catch on the field. Head out to the centerfield gate for catch on the field until 20 minutes after the gates have opened. Kids can also feel like the pros after each Sunday game by running the bases once the field is clear. Plus, each Sunday will feature complementary, PRE-GAME, face painting and balloon animals!

Forever Vets Animal Hospital Canines and Crustaceans Dog Day: The Jumbo Shrimp and Forever Vets Animal Hospital welcome fans and their canine companion to 121 Financial Ballpark. Canines get in free as long as their human companion buys a ticket. Please note that dogs are not allowed in Section 119, the Wheelhouse Lounge and the Haskell Suite Level. (****Be sure to bring a water bowl for your four-legged friend.****)

Canines & Cocktails: Fans can enjoy a two-hour mixed drink sampling event from 12:30-2:30 p.m. Tickets are just $35 and come with unlimited sampling, during the two-hour window, while supplies last. Of course, all dogs are welcome! Canines & Cocktails tickets are available.

Hot Shrimp Yoga (must sign up before 4 p.m. on Saturday, August 12) presented by Hot Spot Power Yoga: The Jumbo Shrimp have partnered with Hot Spot Power Yoga to offer this one-of-a-kind pregame yoga class on the field from 1-1:55 p.m. For only $35, fans will receive a one-hour, on-field yoga class taught by the great staff at Hot Spot Power Yoga plus a ticket to the game and a post-class drink (soda, domestic beer or water = loaded ticket value). Hot Shrimp Yoga tickets are

available and must be purchased prior to 4 p.m. on Saturday, August 12.

Tickets are available at www.jaxshrimp.com, by calling (904) 358-2846 or by visiting the Miller Electric Box Office. The Jumbo Shrimp's in-season box office hours are 9 a.m.-5 p.m. on Mondays through Fridays, as well as 10 a.m.-2 p.m. on Saturday. On Monday through Saturday game days, the box office is open at 9 a.m. through the end of the game. On Sunday game days, the box office will be open from 11 a.m. through the end of the game.

The Jumbo Shrimp are excited to add a digital ticketing experience for Crustacean Nation. Fans will easily and securely be able to buy, access and forward tickets via www.jaxshrimp.com and the MiLB First Pitch app (select Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp as your favorite team). Additionally, the club will also be adding cashless concessions to reduce wait times and improve the 121 Financial Ballpark experience. Fans who do bring cash will be able to easily and securely utilize this new concessions experience by depositing cash and using a debit card with 121 Financial Ballpark's new Reverse ATM Technology, which will be situated on the main concourse behind home plate.

