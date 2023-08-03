Storm Chasers Drop Third Straight to Bats
August 3, 2023 - International League (IL) - Omaha Storm Chasers News Release
LOUISVILLE, KEN. - The Omaha Storm Chasers dropped a third straight game to the Louisville Bats, falling 11-2 Thursday nights as the pitching staff combined to allow 9 walks and 14 hits.
Drew Parrish returned to the mound for Omaha after making six starts with Double-A Northwest Arkansas and walked a pair in the first but otherwise worked out of the frame without allowing a run.
Omaha hitters drew a pair of walks over the first two innings but couldn't get a run across, then Louisville jumped ahead off Parrish in the bottom of the second as the Bats tagged the left-hander for five runs on three hits and three more walks.
Parrish needed 40 pitches to get through the second inning alone and didn't come out for the third, as Evan Sisk and Jackson Kowar combined to allow five more runs between the third and fourth innings to double the Louisville lead to 10-0.
Kowar threw a scoreless fifth but the Bats tacked on an unearned run in the sixth against left-hander Taylor Hearn, as a two-out walk came across to score, the sixth of nine walks issued by Chasers pitching that scored in the game.
Behind Hearn, Collin Snider allowed a pair of hits but worked 1.2 scoreless frames and quieted the Louisville offense through the end of the game.
The Chasers managed just five hits in the game, all singles, including a two-run knock in the sixth from Logan Porter, Omaha's only runs of the game.
Left fielder Velázquez recorded his first hit with Omaha in the sixth inning and scored on Porter's single, while first baseman Devin Mann reached in three of four plate appearances with a single in his Storm Chasers debut.
Anthony Veneziano heads to the mound Friday at 6:15 p.m. CT as the Storm Chasers look to snap this three-game losing streak and earn their first win of the week over the Bats.
