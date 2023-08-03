Jumbo Shrimp Lose Early Lead, Fall 17-6
August 3, 2023 - International League (IL) - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp News Release
MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Despite taking a 4-0 lead after the top of the first, the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp surrendered 12 runs in two innings, falling 17-6 to the Memphis Redbirds Thursday night at AutoZone Park.
After tying the game in the bottom of the second, Memphis exploded with six runs in the third inning against Jacksonville 47-57, 15-15 starter Patrick Monteverde (L, 1-1). Luken Baker led off with a walk and went to second on a single by Matt Koperniak two batters later. Moises Gomez brought Baker with a double, giving the Redbirds a 6-5 lead. Tres Barrera (6) followed with a three-run blast, pushing the game to a 9-5 advantage for Memphis. Nick Dunn singled in the next at-bat and Masyn Winn doubled two batters later advancing Dunn to third. With runners at second and third, Chase Pinder knocked a two-run single giving the Redbirds a six-run advantage, 11-5.
Memphis continued to pound Jacksonville pitching in the fourth inning. Nine men came to the plate and the Redbirds brought in six runs for the second consecutive inning, this time needing only two hits to take a 17-5 advantage.
The final run of the contest came in the top of the fifth for the Jumbo Shrimp. Dane Myers led off with a double and went to third on a wild pitch. Following a groundout and strikeout, Jerar Encarnacion and Santiago Chavez walked to load the bases and Jake Mangum drew a walk to force in Myers, making the score 17-6.
The game opened with a four-run first for Jacksonville. Mangum singled and Jacob Amaya doubled putting runners on second and third. After a pop out, Troy Johnston knocked a two-run double giving the Jumbo Shrimp a 2-0 lead. Myers followed with a double, scoring Johnston to increase the lead to 3-0. Jordan Groshans singled and Myers scored from third on a sac fly by Brian Miller to push the advantage to 4-0.
Memphis came back with three runs in the bottom of the first. Winn singled and Pinder doubled. With runners on second and third, Juan Yepez hit a sac fly with one out to cut the deficit to 3-1. Koperniak (8) blasted a two-run homer to bring the Redbirds back to one, trailing 4-3.
The Jumbo Shrimp put some space on the scoreboard with a run in the top of the second. With one out, Amaya and Edwards knocked back-to-back singles. Johnston walked to load the bases and Myers drew a bases loaded walk to force in a run, increasing the lead to 5-3.
The Redbirds tied the game in the bottom of the second. After two quick outs, Kramer Robertson drew a walk and Winn (17) walloped a two-run homer, tying the game at five.
Jacksonville and Memphis continue their series Friday at 8:05 p.m. ET at AutoZone Park. LHP Daniel Castano (1-0, 2.92 ERA) gets the ball for Jacksonville and RHP Adam Kloffenstein (0-0, 0.00 ERA) will make his Cardinals organization debut. Coverage begins at 7:50 p.m. ET on ESPN 690 and espn690.com.
