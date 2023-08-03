Memphis Matches Season High in Runs in Win Over Jacksonville
August 3, 2023 - International League (IL) - Memphis Redbirds News Release
MEMPHIS, TN - The Memphis Redbirds continued a 12-game homestand with a 17-6 win over the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp at AutoZone Park on Thursday night.
After Memphis fell behind 4-0 after the top of the first, the Redbirds offense fought back in a big way. Left fielder Matt Koperniak clubbed his eighth home run of the season to pull Memphis within one in the bottom half of the inning. An inning later, shortstop Masyn Winn tied the game at five with a two-run home run, his 17th of the season.
The Redbirds then scored six runs in the third and six runs in the fourth to take a commanding 17-5 lead. Catcher Tres Barrera smacked a three-run home run, his sixth home run of the season, in the bottom of the third inning. Every Memphis batter drove in at least one run. The 17 runs tied a season-high set earlier in the series against Jacksonville.
Gordon Graceffo struggled in his 3.0-inning start. The right-handed pitcher allowed five runs on seven hits, walked three and struck out one. Reliever Guillermo Zuniga posted his first scoreless outing since being activated from the Injured List last week.
The Redbirds (54-51) return to AutoZone Park on Friday, August 4 to continue a 12-game homestand at 7:05p.m. CDT against the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp.
