Drew Hutchison Spins a Gem, Kody Clemens Goes Deep Twice, as 'Pigs Bash Buffalo
August 3, 2023 - International League (IL) - Lehigh Valley IronPigs News Release
Allentown, Pennsylvania - All facets of the game clicked for the Lehigh Valley IronPigs (54-48, 18-11) as they downed the Buffalo Bisons (52-52, 18-11) by a final of 7-1 on Thursday night at Coca-Cola Park.
Kody Clemens started the scoring with a bang, bashing a leadoff homer to begin the home half of the first, putting the IronPigs ahead 1-0.
Addison Barger returned the favor for the Bisons in the third, leading off the frame with a long ball to tie the game at 1-1.
Not to be outdone, Cal Stevenson launched a homer to begin the bottom of the third, his second of the season, to restore the lead for the IronPigs.
From there, the IronPigs extended the lead in the fifth. With the bases loaded and one out, Weston Wilson eventually lined a single to right to plate two runs after an epic 11-pitch battle, putting the IronPigs up 4-1.
In the seventh, Stevenson drove in his second run of the day with a sacrifice fly before Clemens bombed his second homer of the day, and sixth of the season, plating two more runs to make it 7-1 IronPigs.
Drew Hutchison (2-2) twirled an absolute gem, going a season long eight innings and allowing just one run to earn the victory for the IronPigs. Hutchison allowed just six hits and one run on two walks and three strikeouts. It was the first time this season an IronPigs started completed eight innings.
Andrew Bash (2-1) suffered the loss for the Bisons. Bash went four innings, allowing two runs on two hits and a walk, striking out four.
The IronPigs and Bisons continue their series on Friday, August 4 with first pitch slated for 7:05 p.m.
