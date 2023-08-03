It's Fina-Lee Happening: Twins Number One Prospect Brooks Lee Promoted to St. Paul

COLUMBUS, OH - St. Paul Saints fans have been hearing about Brooks Lee since he was drafted eighth overall last year. Now they'll be able to see him in person as the Minnesota Twins promoted Lee to Triple-A St. Paul on Thursday.

Lee, 22, is the consensus top prospect in the Twins organization by both MLB Pipeline and Baseball America and the 18th and 34th overall prospect in baseball by MLB Pipeline and Baseball America, respectively. He will be the first player in the first round of the 2022 draft to play at Triple-A, but the second to play above Double-A, joining the Los Angeles Angels' Zach Neto, who skipped over Triple-A to directly join the Angels.

In 87 games with the Wichita Wind Surge this season, Lee slashed .292/.365/.476 with 11 home runs and 61 RBI. He leads all Double-A batters with 31 doubles and 42 extra base hits, tied for fifth with 102 hits, tied for sixth in RBI, and 10th in average. He began the season on a 10-game hit streak, collecting hits in 16 of the 19 April games. He finished out July hitting .365 with five homers and 20 RBI. He drew 10 walks while striking out just as many times. He collected a hit in each of his last eight games with Wichita before the promotion.

The San Luis Obispo, California native made his professional debut nearly a year ago to the day, on August 4, 2022 with the FCL Twins. He played four games in the rookie league before getting promoted to Cedar Rapids, where he played 25 games and slashed .289/.395/.454 with four doubles, four home runs and 12 RBI. In seven postseason games (three with Cedar Rapids and four with Wichita), Lee hit .400, striking out just twice in 30 at-bats.

Lee was the 38th-best prospect coming out of high school per Baseball America but was not drafted until the 35th round by the San Fransisco Giants as he was set to play for his father, Larry Lee, at Cal Poly. Lee hit .315 in 115 games for the Mustangs and was named the 2022 Big West Player of the Year in his final season, leading the league in runs (56), hits (84), doubles (25), home runs (15), RBI (55), total bases (156), walks (46), slugging (.664) and OPS (1.126). His batting average fell just 25 points short of winning the Triple Crown in the Big West.

To make room on the roster, infielder Ernie Yake was transferred to Double-A Wichita.

The Saints roster now consists of the league-maximum 28 players, with 15 pitchers and 13 position players with three on the Injured List and one on the Development List.

