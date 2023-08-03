SWB Game Notes - August 3

August 3, 2023 - International League (IL) - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders News Release







Rochester Red Wings (49-53, 15-14) vs Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (48-53, 14-13)

Game 102 | Home Game 52 | PNC Field | Moosic, PA | Thursday, August 3, 2023 | First Pitch 6:35 PM

LHP Alex Troop (No Record) vs RHP Will Warren (4-4, 5.52)

BIG K DAY- Yesterday the pitching staff combined to strikeout a season-high 15 batters, for the second time in two straight contests against Buffalo. It was the fifth time in a nine-inning contest they did this, and six with extras. The team took the win each time arms accumulated this many punchies. Randy Vasquez tied his career high count with 11 while Anthony Misiewicz added three of his own. Greg Weissert recorded one in the ninth. On the week the staff has 30 strikeouts to just four walks.

ONE AND DONE - When the RailRiders have limited their opponents to one run in a contest they have an 11-0 record. The team also has two shutout victories this season.

WESTBROOK'S WORKING - Jamie Westbrook is well on his way to producing career numbers with the RailRilders. The righty has upped his batting average to .308 on the season with 81 hits in 74 games. He has hit 15 homers. The most he has ever had in a summer was 19 back in 2018. Since June 1st,, Westbrook is batting .388 with more walks (22) than strikeouts (15). With SWB he mainly plays second and third base, but has also appeared in left field twice.

HITTING HOMERS- The RailRiders are now second in Triple-A with 165 to the Las Vegas Aviators. Rochester has the third least in Triple-A with just 103 as a team. The New York Yankees have amassed 148, and the Atlanta Braves are the first team to 206. The RailRiders have launched a half a dozen homers in two contests in this season. The team homered 20 times in a week against Charlotte, topping the 16 they hit last season against Omaha. Estevan Florial leads the team with twenty-three, while six players are in double digits.

PEREIRA'S POWER: Everson Pereira has really impressed as the Yankees #4 prospect in Triple-A, batting .337 in 20 games played. He has had nine of multi-hit and eleven multi-RBI contests. Pereira has batted in 25 runs on 29 hits, including 5 doubles and 5 homers. The righty has played all three outfield positions. Pereira is also 12-26 with runners in scoring position and has come up in the clutch for the RailRiders in all three opportunities he has had with the bases loaded.

ANOTHER YEAR DOWN - The RailRiders two August birthdays on the calendar. On August 15th, reliever Michael Gomez celebrates his 27th birthday. His teammate Zach Greene will as well on August 25th.

LEADING THE CHARGE - The RailRiders have had nine different first basemen this season, with Jake Lamb being the latest. Andres Chaparro leads the way with Billy McKinney following shortly thereafter. Catchers Rodolfo Duran and Carlos Narvaez have turned into regulars in the corner. Mickey Gasper, Jake Bauers, Franchy Cordero and Max Burt have defended there as well.

ATOP THE YANKS FARM - The RailRiders will showcase top prospects, catcher, Austin Wells (#2 per MLB prospect rankings in the Yankees system) and outfielder Everson Periera (#4) in his first Triple-A season. Will Warren (#7) , Randy Vasquez (#12), and Clayton Beeter (#13) are set to be essential parts of the starting rotation after also making their debuts with Scranton/Wilkes-Barre this summer.

