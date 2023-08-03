But Wait, There's More: Saints Add Top 30 Prospects DaShwan Keisey Jr. and Yunior Severino

August 3, 2023 - International League (IL) - St. Paul Saints News Release







COLUMBUS, OH - Not only will the Saints get the Twins number one prospect in Brooks Lee, they also have added outfielder DaShawn Keirsey Jr. and infielder Yunior Severino to the roster on Thursday. Severino is rated the 23rd-best prospect and Keirsey Jr. the 26th-best in the Twins system, according to Baseball America.

Keirsey Jr., 26, played in 91 games with Double-A Wichita this year, hitting .305 with 13 home runs and 48 RBI in 91 games. He scored 59 runs, ripped 17 doubles, five triples, stole 31 bases in 36 attempts, and slashed .305/.363/.488. At the time of his promotion, Keirsey Jr. was tied for second in the Texas League in tripled, third in hits (110) and total bases (176), sixth in average and stolen bases and tied for ninth in extra bases (35). His 13 home runs were the second-most on the Wind Surge, trailing only the 24 hit by Severino.

The San Diego, California native spent all of 2022 with Wichita, where he slashed .271/.392/.395 in 121 games. He stole a career-high 42 bases in 49 attempts, which paced the Texas League.

Keirsey Jr. was limited to just 48 games in 2021 after working around two stints on the Injured List.

The University of Utah product was a three-time first team All Pac-12 and three-time Pac-12 All-Defensive Team selection before the Twins drafted him in the fourth round of the 2018 draft.

Severino, 23, has been displaying incredible power this year, hitting .287 with 24 home runs and 62 RBI in 84 games. He's scored 56 runs, walloped 15 doubles, two triples, and slashed .287/.365/.560. At the time of his promotion, Severino was tied for first in the Texas League in home runs, ninth-most in Minor League baseball, and the most by any switch-hitter in the minors. He homered in five straight games from July 25-29, driving in 10 runs in those five contests. He is second in total bases (187) and slugging percentage, tied for second in extra base hits (41), fourth in OPS (.925), fifth in RBI, and ninth in hits (96).

The Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic native split last season between Cedar Rapids and Wichita, where he hit .278 and set his previous career-high with 19 home runs. He played in just 83 games as a result of a left thumb contusion sustained in April.

Severino began his career with the Atlanta Braves organization, signing with them on July 2, 2016 as a 16-year-old. He elected free agency after the 2017 season and signed with the Twins on December 8, 2017.

In order to make room on the roster for Keirsey Jr. and Severino the Minnesota Twins released outfielder Mark Contreras and infielder Alex De Goti. Contreras was hitting .274 with 10 home runs and 54 RBI in 90 games. De Goti was hitting .184 with a home run and nine RBI.

The Saints roster stands at the league maximum 28, 15 pitchers, 13 position players with three players on the injured list and one on the development list.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from August 3, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.