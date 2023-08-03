Bats Cruise Past Omaha
August 3, 2023 - International League (IL) - Louisville Bats News Release
LOUISVILLE, KY - The Louisville Bats (56-47) won their third consecutive game over the Omaha Storm Chasers (50-51) with five Bats recording multi-hit games.
Chuckie Robinson drove the Bats offensively going 3-for-4 with a double and two RBI.
The Bats started the game with a burst of scoring, total 10 in the first four frames. Of Louisville's 10 runs scored in the second, third and fourth innings, three were sacrifice flies.
The Bats led the second inning with back-to-back walks. With two men on and two out, Henry Ramos doubled to left, scoring one. Still with two on and two out, a single by Jason Vosler brought home two more runs, giving the Bats an early 5-0 lead.
The Bats scored four runs in the home half of the fourth inning, highlighted by Michael Siani's double with the bases loaded, scoring three to make the score 10-0.
Alec Mills (4-2, 5.02) looked sharp, throwing three hitless innings while allowing one baserunner.
The Storm Chasers cut into Louisville's lead by scoring two with the bases loaded in the sixth inning to cut the deficit to 10-2.
With two out in the sixth inning, Alejo Lopez singled, which extended his on-base streak to 34 games, and Michael Siani scored from first on an error in right field to extend the Bats' lead to 11-2.
Ryan Meisinger (1-1, 11.74), Casey Legumina (0-0, 3.55), and Ricky Karcher (3-3,6.86) allowed no runs over the final three innings to secure a 11-2 victory for the Bats.
Louisville and Omaha will play game four of the six-game series tomorrow, Friday, August 4th with first pitch set for 7:15 pm E.T. Right Levi Stoudt (2-3, 5.29) will take the mound for the Bats against lefty Anthony Veneziano (4-1, 3.78) for the Storm Chasers.
