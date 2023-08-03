Another Accolade, Keuchel Honored with International League Pitcher of the Month for July

COLUMBUS, OH - The next move in Dallas Keuchel's career may be unknown after opting out on August 1, but what is known is how dominant he was for the St. Paul Saints. His numbers were eye-popping, especially in the month of July. His incredible month earned him the International League Pitcher of the Month for July.

The 35-year-old Keuchel was 1-0 with a 0.96 ERA in five starts. In 28.0 innings pitched he allowed just five runs (three earned) while walking 12 and striking out 24, a .229 opponents batting average and a 1.29 WHIP. Two of the three earned runs he allowed came by way of the home run.

On the season, Keuchel was 1-0 with a 1.13 ERA in six starts. In 32.0 innings pitched he walked 12 and struck out 28 while opponents hit .233 against him with a 1.25 WHIP.

Keuchel becomes the first Saints pitcher to earn International League Pitcher of the Month in the first three years of the franchise at Triple-A.

