Another Accolade, Keuchel Honored with International League Pitcher of the Month for July
August 3, 2023 - International League (IL) - St. Paul Saints News Release
COLUMBUS, OH - The next move in Dallas Keuchel's career may be unknown after opting out on August 1, but what is known is how dominant he was for the St. Paul Saints. His numbers were eye-popping, especially in the month of July. His incredible month earned him the International League Pitcher of the Month for July.
The 35-year-old Keuchel was 1-0 with a 0.96 ERA in five starts. In 28.0 innings pitched he allowed just five runs (three earned) while walking 12 and striking out 24, a .229 opponents batting average and a 1.29 WHIP. Two of the three earned runs he allowed came by way of the home run.
On the season, Keuchel was 1-0 with a 1.13 ERA in six starts. In 32.0 innings pitched he walked 12 and struck out 28 while opponents hit .233 against him with a 1.25 WHIP.
Keuchel becomes the first Saints pitcher to earn International League Pitcher of the Month in the first three years of the franchise at Triple-A.
• Discuss this story on the International League message board...
International League Stories from August 3, 2023
- But Wait, There's More: Saints Add Top 30 Prospects DaShwan Keisey Jr. and Yunior Severino - St. Paul Saints
- 8.3.23 Game Information: Indianapolis Indians (49-54, 16-13) at Gwinnett Stripers (46-57, 13-15) - Indianapolis Indians
- Lester Hits Walk-Off Homer In Extras For Tides Win - Norfolk Tides
- Knights Fall to Tides 3-1 on Thursday - Charlotte Knights
- Dobnak Carries No-Hitter into Sixth, But Saints Doubled up by Clippers 6-3 - St. Paul Saints
- Masyn Winn Named International League Player of the Month (July) - Memphis Redbirds
- Homestand Highlights: August 8-13 - Rochester Red Wings
- State Fair Foods Week Presented by the Indiana Soybean Alliance Set for August 8-13 at Victory Field - Indianapolis Indians
- Minor League Baseball's July Players and Pitchers of the Month Named - IL
- Another Accolade, Keuchel Honored with International League Pitcher of the Month for July - St. Paul Saints
- Wear & Win with the Bisons 'Obscure Jersey Night' Fridaynightbash on August 18 - Buffalo Bisons
- Jumbo Shrimp Homestand Highlights August 8-13 - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Redbirds to Host Faith and Family Night at AutoZone Park - Memphis Redbirds
- Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - August 3 at Scranton/WB - Rochester Red Wings
- It's Fina-Lee Happening: Twins Number One Prospect Brooks Lee Promoted to St. Paul - St. Paul Saints
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent St. Paul Saints Stories
- But Wait, There's More: Saints Add Top 30 Prospects DaShwan Keisey Jr. and Yunior Severino
- Dobnak Carries No-Hitter into Sixth, But Saints Doubled up by Clippers 6-3
- Another Accolade, Keuchel Honored with International League Pitcher of the Month for July
- It's Fina-Lee Happening: Twins Number One Prospect Brooks Lee Promoted to St. Paul
- Saints Allow Season Low Two Hits, Fan 14 in 5-3 Win Over Clippers