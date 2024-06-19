WATCH Thiago Almada PERFECT STRIKE vs. D.C. United
June 19, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Atlanta United FC YouTube Video
#mls #highlights #mlsseasonpass #soccer #atlantaunited #thiagoalmada
Check out the Atlanta United FC Statistics
• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...
Major League Soccer Stories from June 19, 2024
- Crew Fall, 2-1, to Inter Miami CF - Columbus Crew SC
- Toronto FC (1) - Nashville SC (2) Postgame Summary - Toronto FC
- FC Cincinnati Edges Philadelphia Union, 4-3 - Philadelphia Union
- Nashville Soccer Club Earns 2-1 Road Win at Toronto FC - Nashville SC
- Charlotte FC Earn a Home Point After Early Red Card - Charlotte FC
- Philadelphia Union Add David Vazquez to Roster Ahead of Match against FC Cincinnati - Philadelphia Union
- Philadelphia Union Add CJ Olney to Roster Ahead of Match against FC Cincinnati - Philadelphia Union
- LA Galaxy Play Host to New York City FC at Dignity Health Sports Park Tonight, Wednesday, June 19 - LA Galaxy
- St. Louis CITY SC Signs John Klein, Brendan McSorley, Tyson Pearce and Michael Wentzel on Short-Term Loan Agreement from St Louis CITY2 - St. Louis City SC
- Toronto FC Sign Charlie Staniland to MLS Short-Term Agreement - Toronto FC
- Timbers Sign Tyler Clegg to Short-Term Agreement from T2 - Portland Timbers
- Sounders FC Travels to Houston Dynamo FC for Midweek Clash - Seattle Sounders FC
- Alonso Ramírez Signs Short-Term Agreement with Austin FC - Austin FC
- Minnesota United FC at FC Dallas Preview - Minnesota United FC
- Inter Miami Signs Ryan Carmichael on Short-Term Agreement from Inter Miami CF II - Inter Miami CF
- Honoring Juneteenth: Inter Miami CF Goalkeeper Drake Callender Inspires Youth with his New Children's Book - Inter Miami CF
- St. Louis CITY SC Transfers Nikolas Dyhr to Randers FC - St. Louis City SC
- Minnesota United Signs Three MNUFC2 Players to Short-Term Agreements - Minnesota United FC
- Alec Kann Has Found a Home in Cincinnati - FC Cincinnati
- FC Cincinnati Sign Goalkeeper Alec Kann to Contract Extension - FC Cincinnati
- Atlanta United Signs Matt Edwards and Matías Gallardo to Short-Term Agreements - Atlanta United FC
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Atlanta United FC Stories
- Atlanta United Signs Matt Edwards and Matías Gallardo to Short-Term Agreements
- Match Preview: Atlanta United vs. D.C. United
- Edwin Mosquera Expected to Miss Three-To-Four Weeks
- Atlanta United Transfers Giorgos Giakoumakis to Cruz Azul
- Atlanta United Draws Houston Dynamo 2-2