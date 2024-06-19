Atlanta United Signs Matt Edwards and Matías Gallardo to Short-Term Agreements

June 19, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Atlanta United FC News Release







ATLANTA - Atlanta United today announced that it has signed Matt Edwards and Matías Gallardo to Short-Term Agreements for Wednesday's match at D.C. United (7:30 p.m. ET, MLS Season Pass, 92.9 The Game, La Mejor).

Per 2024 MLS Roster Rules and Regulations, a club may sign a player, age 25 or younger during the league season, from its affiliate (MLS NEXT Pro) to a maximum of four Short-Term Agreements (up to four-day contracts) each season (maximum of 16 days). An individual player may be included on up to four MLS league season match rosters each season, however, that player may appear in no more than two MLS league season matches. An individual player may appear in any number of non-league games during the terms of his four Short-Term Agreements.

Edwards signed his fourth and final short-term agreement this season since he joined Atlanta United 2 on Dec. 22, 2023, following his three seasons at the University of North Carolina. The 21-year-old defender made his Atlanta United debut during the club's U.S. Open Cup Round of 32 match against Charlotte Independence, where he played 64 minutes and registered an assist in the club's 3-0 victory. Edwards also started in Atlanta's U.S. Open Cup match against Charleston Battery, where he helped to keep another clean sheet before the 5-Stripes advanced on penalty kicks. The ATL UTD 2 captain has played in 10 matches, nine starts, in the 2024 MLS NEXT Pro campaign, anchoring Atlanta's defense that has kept three clean sheets this season. Edwards joined the Atlanta United Academy in 2019 at the U-17 level and served as captain of the U-19 side before his three-year stint with the Tar Heels.

Gallardo signed his first short-term agreement with the club since joining Atlanta United 2 on July 27, 2023. The Buenos Aires, Argentina native has appeared in 11 matches, nine starts, for ATL UTD 2 this season and notched an assist in the club's match against Carolina Core FC on May 8. Gallardo joined Atlanta United from Argentine Primera División side River Plate, where he worked his way through the Academy ranks before he made his First Team debut as a second half substitute in a 4-3 friendly win against Chilean team Universidad de Chile on March 25, 2023.

Atlanta United roster (as of June 19, 2024)

Goalkeepers (3): Josh Cohen, Brad Guzan, Quentin WestbergÃ¢â¬Â¯Ã¢â¬Â¯Ã¢â¬Â¯

Defenders (9): Luis Abram, Noah Cobb, Matt Edwards^, Stian Gregersen, Ronald Hernández, Brooks Lennon, Efraín Morales, Caleb Wiley, Derrick WilliamsÃ¢â¬Â¯

Midfielders (11): Thiago Almada, Nick Firmino, Jay Fortune, Matías Gallardo^, Saba Lobjanidze, Dax McCarty, Edwin Mosquera, Tristan Muyumba, Bartosz Slisz, Adyn Torres, Tyler WolffÃ¢â¬Â¯Ã¢â¬Â¯Ã¢â¬Â¯

Forwards (4): Luke Brennan, Daniel Ríos*, Xande Silva, Jamal ThiaréÃ¢â¬Â¯Ã¢â¬Â¯Ã¢â¬Â¯Ã¢â¬Â¯Ã¢â¬Â¯

*On loan from CD Guadalajara

^ Short-term agreement

Loaned Out for 2024 season: Erik Centeno (ATL UTD 2), Franco Ibarra (Rosario Central), Aiden McFadden (Louisville City FC), Santiago Sosa (Racing Club)

