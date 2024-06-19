Timbers Sign Tyler Clegg to Short-Term Agreement from T2

June 19, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Portland Timbers News Release







PORTLAND, Ore. - The Portland Timbers signed T2 defender Tyler Clegg to a short-term agreement ahead of tonight's away match against the San Jose Earthquakes, the club announced today. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. (Pacific) Wednesday at PayPal Park in San Jose, California. Streaming is available on MLS Season Pass on the Apple TV app in English and Spanish as well as local radio broadcasts, 750 The Game (English) and La GranD 1150 AM/93.5 FM (Spanish).

Clegg, 24, earns his first call up with the Timbers of the 2024 season. He made his first-team debut and scored a goal in the club's Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup match against Orange County SC on April 26, 2023, and appeared in its second game of the competition, against Real Salt Lake, on May 10, 2023, starting both tournament matches. Since being drafted by the Timbers in the third round of the 2023 MLS SuperDraft out of James Madison University, Clegg has made 31 appearances (23 starts) for T2 in MLS NEXT Pro play.

Per MLS rules, a club may sign a player from its affiliate (MLS NEXT Pro or USL) to a maximum of four Short-Term Agreements (up to four-day contracts) each season (maximum of 16 days). An individual player may be included on up to four MLS league season match rosters each season. However, that player may appear in no more than two MLS league season matches. An individual player may appear in any number of non-league games during the terms of his four Short-Term Agreements.

