Crew Fall, 2-1, to Inter Miami CF
June 19, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Columbus Crew SC News Release
COLUMBUS - The Crew lost 2-1 against Inter Miami CF in tonight's road match at Chase Stadium in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.
The Black & Gold have scored 12 goals in the past five road matches. It marks the first time the Crew have recorded that number of goals in five road matches since overtime was removed from MLS play in 2004 and is tied for the most all-time in a single season.
The Crew recorded a 65.3 percentage of possession in tonight's match, the 14th consecutive MLS match recording more possession than their opponent.
Midfielder and Captain Darlington Nagbe made his 400th MLS regular season appearance, becoming the 10th player in MLS history to reach the milestone.
Forward Cucho Hernández scored for Columbus in the 40th minute of the match.
It is his 41st career goal across all competitions, the ninth-most in Crew history.
Hernández earned his team-best sixth goal of the season and eighth across all competitions.
Cucho has registered 23 goals and 27 goal contributions (four assists) in his last 31 appearances across all competitions.
Hernández has recorded 19 goal contributions (16 goals, three assists) in his last 19 MLS regular season matches.
Midfielder Aidan Morris assisted Hernández's score for his fifth of the season, which ties for the team lead.
The Black & Gold return to Lower.com Field against Sporting KC on Saturday, June 22 [7:30 p.m. ET MLS Season Pass on Apple TV / Alt 105.7 FM / iHeartRadio app (English); La Grande 102.5 FM / La Grande app (Spanish)].
Upcoming Match: Columbus Crew vs. Sporting Kansas City
MLS Regular Season
Saturday, June 22 - 7:30 p.m. ET - Lower.com Filed (Columbus, Ohio)
TV: Apple TV - MLS Season Pass
Columbus Crew Radio: Alt 105.7 FM (English); La Grande 102.5 FM (Spanish)
Tickets: www.columbuscrew.com/tickets
