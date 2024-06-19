LA Galaxy Play Host to New York City FC at Dignity Health Sports Park Tonight, Wednesday, June 19

LOS ANGELES - Playing the second of three games in the span of seven days, the LA Galaxy play host to New York City FC at Dignity Health Sports Park tonight, Wednesday, June 19 (7:30 p.m. PT; Free on Apple TV).

Tonight's match marks the seventh all-time regular-season meeting between the Galaxy and New York City FC, with LA trailing the series 2-4-0. In four matches played at home against NYCFC, the Galaxy hold a 2-2-0 record. In the last regular-season meeting between the two teams, the LA Galaxy earned a 1-0 win over New York City before a sell-out crowd of 25,174 fans in the 2022 MLS Home Opener at Dignity Health Sports Park on Feb. 27.

The LA Galaxy improved to 4-0-4 (20 GF, 12 GA) in eight games played at home during the 2024 campaign following a 4-2 win over Sporting Kansas City on June 15. Notably, LA has won three consecutive matches played at Dignity Health Sports Park dating back to May 25, outscoring their opponents 9-4 during that span. In eight games played dating back to May 5, the LA Galaxy hold a record of 3-1-4 (14 GF, 10 GA). Through 18 matches played during the 2024 MLS Regular Season, the LA Galaxy hold a 8-3-7 record (35 GF, 27 GA; 31 points) and sit in third place in the Western Conference standings behind only Real Salt Lake (9-2-7; 36 GF, 19 GA, 34 points) and LAFC (10-4-3; 31 GF, 20 GA, 33 points).

LA Galaxy vs. New York City FC

2024 MLS Regular Season | Match 19

Wednesday, June 19, 2024 | 7:30 p.m. PT (Actual Kickoff: 7:40 p.m. PT)

Dignity Health Sports Park | Los Angeles

Free on Apple TV

MLS Season Pass English Broadcast | Nate Bukaty (Play-By-Play); Devon Kerr (Analyst)

MLS Season Pass Spanish Broadcast | Jorge Perez-Navarro (Play-By-Play); Marcelo Balboa (Analyst)

