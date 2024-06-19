Minnesota United FC at FC Dallas Preview
June 19, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Minnesota United FC News Release
GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. - Minnesota United travels to face FC Dallas for the second time in two weeks in a mid-week MLS matchup tonight at Toyota Stadium.
MNUFC is on short rest following this past weekend's match away at Seattle Sounders FC, which resulted in a 2-0 defeat to the Cascadia foes. But with the tight turnaround between games comes the ability to put the loss in the past and the opportunity to focus on an FC Dallas team that the Loons just faced earlier this month - an eventual 1-1 draw at Allianz Field.
FC Dallas this past weekend earned its first win in six matches, a 2-0 victory at home against St. Louis CITY SC. Jesus Ferreira and Nkosi Tafari got on the score sheet to give the Texas side a much needed boost in form. Notably, the team is in a period of change, as head coach Nico Estevez was let go following the first match between Minnesota and Dallas. Peter Luccin now holds the role of interim manager, and hopes to continue winning ways.
As both teams face each other during difficult mid-season circumstances, which side will prevail on Wednesday night and capture crucial points that could serve as a key part of the season later down the road?
HEAD COACH ERIC RAMSAY ON FACING FC DALLAS AGAIN AFTER JUST TWO WEEKS...
"They're [FC Dallas] in a difficult position. They've obviously been beneficiaries of what is almost guaranteed post managerial change bounce. We would hope that wouldn't extend into our game, but of course anytime there is a change of staff, typically that brings new energy, new ideas, and a freshness. They didn't play in a distinctly different way to a way in which they played against us, despite having changed the manager. Their coach has spoken pretty openly about that being the case. I wouldn't expect anything all that different from when we played them aside from maybe a renewed energy and a group that's maybe looking at a situation a little bit differently."
PLAYER STATUS REPORT:
Minnesota United
OUT:
Hugo Bacharach - Knee (Out)
Alejandro Bran - Not Due to Injury (Out)
Carlos Harvey - Not Due to Injury (Out)
Tani Oluwaseyi - Not Due to Injury (Out)
Devin Padelford - Concussion (Out)
Teemu Pukki - Knee (Out)
Dayne St. Clair - Not Due to Injury (Out)
QUESTIONABLE:
None
MINNESOTA UNITED FC @ FC DALLAS
Toyota Stadium | Frisco, Texas
06.19.2024 | MLS Regular Season | Match 18
7:30 p.m. CT (MLS Season Pass; MNUFC Radio on 1500 ESPN)
2024 MLS Record (W-L-D)
MIN: 8-4-5 (29 pts. | 4-3-1 on the road)
DAL: 4-8-5 (17 pts. | 4-2-2 at home)
