FC Cincinnati Sign Goalkeeper Alec Kann to Contract Extension

June 19, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

FC Cincinnati have signed Alec Kann to a contract extension through the end of the 2025 season, the club announced today.

Kann has made 20 appearances across all competitions over his three seasons with the Orange and Blue. The veteran keeper has made three appearances this year for FC Cincinnati, earning two wins over Atlanta United FC and the Colorado Rapids.

"We're excited to have Alec in Cincinnati for another year," said Chris Albright, FC Cincinnati General Manager. "He's an important part of our goalkeeper group and he helps elevate his teammates around him every day. Alec is an invaluable character within our club and we look forward to his continued success with FC Cincinnati."

In 2023, Kann featured in all nine U.S. Open Cup and Leagues Cup matches for FC Cincinnati, manning the net as the Orange and Blue advanced to the semifinals of the Open Cup and the knockout stages of Leagues Cup. The Decatur, Georgia native earned two shootout victories across the cup competitions.

"I've been fortunate to be part of helping this club get to where it's at today," said Kann. "At this stage of my career, the age I'm at, with what's going on with my family, for me it's a no brainer with the coaching staff and the players and the comfort level that I have in this building. There's no other place I'd want to be and this is where I see myself long term."

Kann, 33, has also made four appearances for FC Cincinnati 2 in MLS NEXT Pro. He joined the organization as a free agent ahead of the 2022 season after spending five seasons with Atlanta United FC. He made his debut in Major League Soccer in 2015 with Chicago Fire FC.

Kann was named the club's 2023 Procter & Gamble Humanitarian of the Year, excelling in work off the field in Greater Cincinnati, particularly in making regular visits with the Boys & Girls Club of Ohio.

TRANSACTION: FC Cincinnati sign Alec Kann to a contract extension through 2025 on June 19, 2024.

FC Cincinnati take on Philadelphia Union tonight, June 19 at TQL Stadium. Kickoff is set for 7:45 p.m. ET for the nationally-televised matchup on FS1, Fox Deportes and for free with no subscription required on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV. It will also be carried on iHeart Media ESPN 1530.

