Atlanta United Defeats D.C. United 1-0

June 19, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

WASHINGTON, D.C. - Atlanta United defeated D.C. United 1-0 Wednesday night at Audi Field as a second-half goal from Thiago Almada lifted Atlanta to its second consecutive away win. It was Almada's fifth goal of the season while Brad Guzan kept his fourth clean sheet.

Atlanta's first opportunity of the match came in the 13th minute through Xande Silva. The winger was found on the right side of the box in a one-v-one situation. He cut the ball onto his left foot, however his strike hit the side netting at the near post. A couple minutes later, Almada picked up his fifth yellow card of the season, forcing him to sit out the upcoming match at St. Louis CITY SC.

In the 40th minute, Atlanta put its first shot on target. After Tristan Muyumba regained the ball in midfield, he played in Almada. The Argentine found Daniel Ríos about 25 yards from goal and the striker fired a hard shot on target that Tyler Miller saved. A couple minutes later, Almada led a counterattack and received a cross from Brooks Lennon near the top of the box. After dribbling towards the wing, he turned on a dime and accelerated past two D.C. United defenders into the box. Almada hit a low strike towards the far post but Miller got down quickly to save the shot as the teams entered halftime scoreless.

Atlanta's first chance in the second half fell to Silva in the 57th minute. Almada found Caleb Wiley down the left flank. The Homegrown cut the ball back to the penalty spot to an open Silva, but the winger couldn't find the right connection and D.C. United's defense cleared the ball in the box. Shortly after, a similar move down the left worked again as Wiley found Lennon near the penalty spot, however Lennon's first touch bounced up and his shot skied over the bar.

In the 77th minute, Atlanta launched another counterattack through Almada. He found space in the middle of the park and ran towards goal before playing Silva down the left flank who raced on goal. Miller closed down the angle and saved Silva's toe poke, which went out for a corner.

Moments later, Atlanta made the breakthrough in 79th minute. Silva held up the ball well in midfield and laid the ball off to Jay Fortune who found Almada on the left wing. The Argentine dribbled past two defenders to pick up speed in the middle of the park and unleashed a fierce strike into the right corner from 25 yards out past a diving Miller.

Atlanta United (5-8-5, 20 points) returns to action Saturday, June 22 when it travels to face St. Louis CITY SC at CITYPARK (8:30 p.m. ET, MLS Season Pass, 92.9 The Game, La Mejor). All Atlanta United matches are available with an MLS Season Pass subscription, located on the Apple TV app.

Match Summary

Stats

Shots: 19-10 D.C.

Shots on target: 5-4 D.C.

Corner kicks: 11-2 D.C.

Fouls Committed: 11-6 Atlanta

xG: 2.7 - 1.0 D.C.

Possession: 56.5% - 43.5% D.C.

Passing accuracy: 80.5%-77.1% D.C.

Scoring

ATL - Thiago Almada 79' (Fortune)

Disciplinary

ATL - Thiago Almada 18'

DCU - Garrison Tubbs 34'

DCU - Mateusz Klich 45+1'

ATL - Noah Cobb 63'

Notes

Thiago Almada scored his fifth goal of the season.

Brad Guzan earned his fourth clean sheet of the season.

Thiago Almada will be suspended for the next match due to yellow card accumulation.

Jay Fortune tallied his second assist of the season.

ATLANTA UNITED STARTING LINEUP

GK: Brad Guzan (c)

D: Brooks Lennon

D: Efrain Morales

D: Derrick Williams

D: Noah Cobb

D: Caleb Wiley

M: Tristan Muyumba

M: Dax McCarty (Jay Fortune - 65')

M: Thiago Almada

F: Xande Silva (Luke Brennan - 81')

F: Daniel Ríos (Jamal Thiaré - 65')

Substitutes not used:

Josh Cohen

Quentin Westberg

Matthew Edwards

Nick Firmino

Matias Gallardo

Ronald Hernandez D.C. UNITED STARTING LINEUP

GK: Tyler Miller

D: Garrison Tubbs (Gabriel Pirani - 81')

D: Lucas Bartlett

D: Matai Akinmboni

M: Pedro Santos (Cristian Dajome - HT)

M: Mateusz Klich

M: Matti Peltola

M: Aaron Herrrera

M: Jared Stroud (Martin Rodríguez - 61')

F: Ted Ku-DiPietro (Jacob Murrell - 73')

F: Christian Benteke (c)

Substitutes not used:

Alex Bono

Nathan Crockford

OFFICIALS

Pierre Luc-Lauziere (referee), Oscar Mitchell-Carvalho (assistant), Tyler Wyrostek (assistant), JC Griggs (fourth), Greg Dopka (VAR), Mike Kampmeinert (AVAR)

