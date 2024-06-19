Nashville Soccer Club Earns 2-1 Road Win at Toronto FC

June 19, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

TORONTO - Nashville Soccer Club extended its unbeaten run to six out of its last seven matches after earning a 2-1 trailing victory over Toronto FC in the 90th minute with a brace from Sam Surridge at BMO Field Wednesday night, assisted by Hany Mukhtar (first goal) and Tyler Boyd (second).

Sam I Am (the goal leader): Surridge scored his team-leading sixth and seventh Major League Soccer goals with his second-career MLS brace Wednesday night. The designated player leads the team with nine goals in 2024.

Kings of the North: With Wednesday's win, Nashville SC secured an unbeaten regular season against Canadian teams, going 3W-0L-1D versus Toronto FC and CF Montréal while outscoring their northern foes 8-2.

First timer: Nashville SC forward Forster Ajago made his MLS debut as a substitute in the match's 85th minute. Ajago appeared earlier this season during Concacaf Champions Cup, recording a brace against Dominican side Moca FC at GEODIS Park.

Homegrown: Nashville SC midfielder Isaiah Jones, who was signed to a first team contract in February as the team's second-ever homegrown player (following Adem Sipić) became the first such player in franchise history to dress for an MLS match Wednesday night.

Next up: The Boys in Gold will conclude a stretch of three matches in seven days when they return to GEODIS Park on Saturday, June 22 at 7:30 p.m. CT to host New York City FC presented by Heineken. Tickets for the match, which will serve to commemorate Juneteenth, are available here.

Match timeline:

TOR 34': Alonso Coello receives a pass from Federico Bernardeshci at the top of the goal box and slots it home

NSH 65': Sam Surridge collects a pass from Hany Mukhtar and buries it into the lower right corner

NSH 90': Sam Surridge one-touches the ball into the back of the net off a pass from Tyler Boyd

Notes:

Nashville SC:

is 4W-2L-3D all-time against Toronto FC

is 9W-2L-7D against MLS Canadian sides (CF Montréal, Toronto FC, Vancouver Whitecaps FC)

is 37W-27L-37D all-time against Eastern Conference opponents

is 5W-5L-4D all-time in the month of June

is undefeated in 2024 MLS weekday matches (3W-0L-0D)

is 20W-6L-11D all-time on weekdays

improved its record in the Man in Black kit to 5W-5L-3D across all competitions

Forster Ajago made his MLS debut when he subbed in during the 85th minute

Tyler Boyd recorded his third MLS assist of the season

Isaiah Jones became the first Nashville SC homegrown player to dress for an MLS match

Jack Maher leads Nashville SC with 16 games started and 1,439 minutes played

Hany Mukhtar

recorded his team-leading seventh assist and 11th goal contribution of the 2024 MLS season

is one goal contribution away from becoming just the sixth different player in MLS history to record at least 100 goal contributions over a four-year span

Alex Muyl leads Nashville SC with 18 games played

Sam Surridge recorded his second-career MLS brace for his team-leading sixth and seventh goals of the MLS season

Joe Willis made four saves

Box score:

Nashville SC (5W-5L-8D) at Toronto FC (7W-9L-3D)

June 19, 2024 - BMO Field

Final score:

NSH: 2

TOR: 1

Scoring summary:

TOR: Alonso Coello (A: Federico Bernardeschi) 34'

NSH: Sam Surridge (A: Hany Mukhtar) 65'

NSH: Sam Surridge (A: Tyler Boyd) 90'

Discipline:

NSH: Hany Mukhtar (Caution) 71'

TOR: Deybi Flores (Caution) 71'

TOR: Kevin Long (Caution) 72'

Lineups:

NSH starters: Joe Willis; Dan Lovitz, Jack Maher, Josh Bauer, Walker Zimmerman (C) (Brent Kallman 75'); Hany Mukhtar, Teal Bunbury (Amar Sejdić 85'), Dru Yearwood (Forster Ajago 85'), Alex Muyl (Tyler Boyd 46'), Tah Brian Anunga (Sean Davis 46'); Sam Surridge

Substitutes: Elliot Panicco, Joey Skinner, Taylor Washington, Isaiah Jones

TOR starters: Luka Gavran; Kevin Long, Nicksoen Gomis, Raoul Petretta; Matty Longstaff, Derrick Etienne Jr. (Deandre Kerr 89'), Alonso Coello (Kosi Thompson 89'), Deybi Flores; Federico Bernardeshci, Lorenzo Insigne (C) (Jahkeele Marhsall-Rutty 62'), Prince Owusu (Kobe Franklin 81')

Substitutes: Greg Ranjitsingh, Aime Mabika, Cassius Mailula, Sigurd Rosted, Charlie Staniland

Match officials:

Referee: Chris Penso

AR1: Cory Richardson

AR2: Stefan Tanaka-Freundt

4TH: Filip Dujic

VAR: Kevin Stott

AVAR: Luis Guardia

Weather: 84 degrees, sunny

