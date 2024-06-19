FC Cincinnati Edges Philadelphia Union, 4-3

June 19, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

CHESTER, Pa. - The Philadelphia Union traveled to TQL Stadium to face FC Cincinnati on Wednesday night, falling 4-3. Cincinnati opened the scoring in the 29th minute with a goal by Kevin Kelsy. The Union leveled the score in the 43rd minute when forward Tai Baribo scored his first career MLS goal. In the second half, Luciano Acosta converted a penalty kick in the 49th minute to give Cincinnati the lead. The Union responded in the 55th minute when midfielder Jesús Bueno registered his first career MLS goal. Cincinnati regained the lead in the 60th minute when Luca Orellano found the back of the net. Union forward Tai Baribo scored his second goal of the night in stoppage time to equalize the score, recording his first career brace in MLS play. Cincinnati took the lead with a goal from Luciano Acosta at the end of stoppage time.

The Union return to Subaru Park to host Charlotte FC on Saturday, June 22 (7:30 p.m. ET/ Apple TV).

FC Cincinnati 4 - Philadelphia Union 3

TQL Stadium (Cincinnati, OH)

Wednesday, June 19, 2024

