Ian Fray Scores in Return; Inter Miami CF Defeats Reigning MLS Cup Champions Columbus Crew 2-1 at Chase Stadium

June 19, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

MIAMI - Inter Miami CF (12W-3L-5D, 41 points) claimed a second consecutive win tonight, defeating reigning MLS Cup champions Columbus Crew 2-1. Homegrown defender Ian Fray bagged a goal in the match in what was his first appearance and first start since July 2023 due to injury, while striker Leonardo Campana scored the team's second goal to clinch the win at Chase Stadium.

"The team is good, this is what has to happen and what we expected to happen. To me, this satisfies me. There could've been a different result, but when you see so much courage and see them taking charge, as the team did, it truly fills me with happiness, especially for the players," said head coach Gerardo 'Tata' Martino.

Inter Miami took the field with several changes to the team's starting XI from the road win over the Philadelphia Union this past weekend. Drake Callender started in goal; Fray, Sergii Kryvtsov, Noah Allen and Jordi Alba formed a backline of four; Julian Gressel, Sergio Busquets and Yannick Bright lined up in midfield; Benjamin Cremaschi and Robert Taylor flanked forward Campana to lead the team's attack.

Notably, Fray started on the night to register his first appearance and first start since suffering a season-ending injury in July 2023.

The match kicked off spectacularly for Inter Miami, with the hosts opening the scoring early on with a goal by Fray in the 10th minute. A delivery into the box from Gressel saw the Homegrown defender send the ball to the back of the net for Inter Miami to take a 1-0. The goal was the first for Fray this regular season, while the assist was the seventh for Gressel.

Inter Miami would then extend its lead just 11 minutes after. High press allowed the team to recover possession just outside the opponent's box. The subsequent play would then finish off with a ball from Gressel for Campana in the center of the box. The Ecuadorian striker's initial header was stopped by the keeper, but his shot following the rebound extended the team's lead to 2-0. The goal was Campana's fifth this regular season.

Columbus, however, managed to get onto the scoresheet, with striker Cucho Hernández scoring in the 40th minute to make the scoreline 2-1.

The second half then presented an even matchup with opportunities in attack for both sides. Notably, in the 79th minute, goalkeeper Callender came up big with an outstanding stop to deny a dangerous attempt from Coluimbus' Hernández.

The scoreline then remained unmoved and Inter Miami recorded a second consecutive win to claim all three points and remain atop the Supporters' Shield standings.

Next, Inter Miami will have over a week to prepare for its next regular season fixture, with the team set to visit Nashville SC's GEODIS Park on Saturday, June 29 at 8:30 p.m. ET.

Scoring Summary:

MIA - Ian Fray (Julian Gressel) 10', Leonardo Campana 21'

CLB - Cucho Hernández (Aidan Morris) 40'

Misconduct Summary:

MIA - Noah Allen (Yellow Card 14'), Jordi Alba (Yellow Card 85')

Lineups / Substitutions:

Inter Miami CF - GK Drake Callender ©; D Ian Fray (Ryan Sailor 67'), Sergii Kryvtsov, Noah Allen, Jordi Alba; M Julian Gressel, Sergio Busquets, Yannick Bright; F Benjamin Cremaschi, Leonardo Campana (Leo Afonso 76'), Robert Taylor (Shanyder Borgelin 76')

Unused Substitutes - GK CJ dos Santos; D Franco Negri; M, Lawson Sunderland; F Ryan Carmichael

Columbus Crew - GK Patrick Schulte; D Steven Moreira, Sean Zawadski, Malte Amundsen (Yevhen Cheberko 73'); M Mohamed Farsi (Max Arfsten 72'), Darlington Nagbe (Rudy Camacho 59'), Aidan Morris, Yah Yeboah (Marino Hinestroza 79'); F Diego Rossi, Alexander Matan (Christian Ramírez 60'), Cucho Hernández

Unused Substitutes - GK Nicholas Hagen; D Will Sands; M Derrick Jones; F Taha Habroune

Details of the Game:

Date: June 19, 2024

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

Stadium: Chase Stadium

Attendance: 19,939

Stats:

Possession:

MIA - 35%

CLB - 65%

Shots:

MIA - 13

CLB - 18

Saves:

MIA - 5

CLB - 3

Corners:

MIA - 3

CLB - 4

Fouls:

MIA - 8

CLB - 6

