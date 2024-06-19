Sounders FC Travels to Houston Dynamo FC for Midweek Clash

June 19, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Sounders FC forward Jordan Morris

RENTON, WASH. - Seattle Sounders FC travels to face Houston Dynamo FC for the first time this season on Wednesday, May 19 at Shell Energy Stadium (5:30 p.m. PT / Apple TV - Watch Free, 950 KJR AM, El Rey 1360 AM).

Sounders FC is coming off of a 2-0 victory over Minnesota United FC on Saturday, with Jordan Morris and Paul Rothrock scoring for the Rave Green. Seattle currently sits in ninth place in the Western Conference with 21 points (5-7-6). Houston sits in seventh place with 23 points (6-6-5), most recently drawing 2-2 at Atlanta United on Saturday.

The Rave Green have been successful against Houston in MLS play, leading the regular-season series 15-5-6 while outscoring the Texas side 36-22. Seattle has won its last four regular-season matches and 10 of its last 11 against Houston.

Following the fixture, Seattle returns to the Emerald City for three consecutive home matches, beginning against FC Dallas on Saturday, June 22 on the Emerald Queen Casino Pitch at Lumen Field (7:30 p.m. PT / Apple TV, 93.3 KJR FM, SiriusXM FC, El Rey 1360 AM).

BROADCAST INFORMATION

Global Stream: Apple TV - Watch Free

Talent (English): Max Bretos & Brian Dunseth

Talent (Spanish): Adrian Garcia Marquez & Francisco Pinto

Local Radio: 950 KJR AM

Talent: Danny Jackson & Marcus Hahnemann

Pre-Match, Halftime and Post-Match: Jackson Felts, Marcus Hahnemann & Diego Arrioja

Local Radio (Spanish): El Rey 1360 AM

Talent: Mario Rodriguez, Felipe Maqueda, Carlos Tapia & Marlo Vilela

