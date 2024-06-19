Sounders FC Travels to Houston Dynamo FC for Midweek Clash
June 19, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Seattle Sounders FC News Release
RENTON, WASH. - Seattle Sounders FC travels to face Houston Dynamo FC for the first time this season on Wednesday, May 19 at Shell Energy Stadium (5:30 p.m. PT / Apple TV - Watch Free, 950 KJR AM, El Rey 1360 AM).
Sounders FC is coming off of a 2-0 victory over Minnesota United FC on Saturday, with Jordan Morris and Paul Rothrock scoring for the Rave Green. Seattle currently sits in ninth place in the Western Conference with 21 points (5-7-6). Houston sits in seventh place with 23 points (6-6-5), most recently drawing 2-2 at Atlanta United on Saturday.
The Rave Green have been successful against Houston in MLS play, leading the regular-season series 15-5-6 while outscoring the Texas side 36-22. Seattle has won its last four regular-season matches and 10 of its last 11 against Houston.
Following the fixture, Seattle returns to the Emerald City for three consecutive home matches, beginning against FC Dallas on Saturday, June 22 on the Emerald Queen Casino Pitch at Lumen Field (7:30 p.m. PT / Apple TV, 93.3 KJR FM, SiriusXM FC, El Rey 1360 AM).
BROADCAST INFORMATION
Global Stream: Apple TV - Watch Free
Talent (English): Max Bretos & Brian Dunseth
Talent (Spanish): Adrian Garcia Marquez & Francisco Pinto
Local Radio: 950 KJR AM
Talent: Danny Jackson & Marcus Hahnemann
Pre-Match, Halftime and Post-Match: Jackson Felts, Marcus Hahnemann & Diego Arrioja
Local Radio (Spanish): El Rey 1360 AM
Talent: Mario Rodriguez, Felipe Maqueda, Carlos Tapia & Marlo Vilela
Images from this story
|
Sounders FC forward Jordan Morris
• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...
Major League Soccer Stories from June 19, 2024
- St. Louis CITY SC Signs John Klein, Brendan McSorley, Tyson Pearce and Michael Wentzel on Short-Term Loan Agreement from St Louis CITY2 - St. Louis City SC
- Toronto FC Sign Charlie Staniland to MLS Short-Term Agreement - Toronto FC
- Timbers Sign Tyler Clegg to Short-Term Agreement from T2 - Portland Timbers
- Sounders FC Travels to Houston Dynamo FC for Midweek Clash - Seattle Sounders FC
- Alonso Ramírez Signs Short-Term Agreement with Austin FC - Austin FC
- Minnesota United FC at FC Dallas Preview - Minnesota United FC
- Inter Miami Signs Ryan Carmichael on Short-Term Agreement from Inter Miami CF II - Inter Miami CF
- Honoring Juneteenth: Inter Miami CF Goalkeeper Drake Callender Inspires Youth with his New Children's Book - Inter Miami CF
- St. Louis CITY SC Transfers Nikolas Dyhr to Randers FC - St. Louis City SC
- Minnesota United Signs Three MNUFC2 Players to Short-Term Agreements - Minnesota United FC
- Alec Kann Has Found a Home in Cincinnati - FC Cincinnati
- FC Cincinnati Sign Goalkeeper Alec Kann to Contract Extension - FC Cincinnati
- Atlanta United Signs Matt Edwards and Matías Gallardo to Short-Term Agreements - Atlanta United FC
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Seattle Sounders FC Stories
- Sounders FC Travels to Houston Dynamo FC for Midweek Clash
- Sounders FC and Talking Rain Beverage Company Enter Multi-Year Partnership
- Ownership Group of Sounders FC and Global Investment Firm Carlyle Invest in Three-Time NWSL Shield Winner Seattle Reign FC
- Sounders FC Earns 2-0 Win Saturday Evening over Minnesota
- Sounders FC Hosts Minnesota United FC on Saturday in 50th Anniversary Celebration