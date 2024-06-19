St. Louis CITY SC Signs John Klein, Brendan McSorley, Tyson Pearce and Michael Wentzel on Short-Term Loan Agreement from St Louis CITY2

ST. LOUIS - St. Louis CITY SC signed midfielder John Klein, forward Brendan McSorley, homegrown Tyson Pearce and defender Michael Wentzel on a short-term loan agreement from the Club's MLS NEXT Pro team St Louis CITY2. Klein, McSorley, Pearce and Wentzel will be available for Wednesday's MLS match against Colorado Rapids at 7:30 p.m. CT at CITYPARK.

Klein, who recently was included on the gameday roster and played for the first team, has one more appearance left. Wentzel appeared for CITY SC in the Concacaf Champions Cup match against Houston, but doesn't count towards his total gameday roster inclusions or appearances. This call up will be his second official call up for the season as he was on the gameday roster versus New York City FC but didn't appear in the match. McSorley earned his first call up of the season.

Klein, 24, recorded his third career MLS appearance for St. Louis last Saturday against FC Dallas. The Columbia, Missouri native tallied two MLS appearances last season for CITY SC. He is having another strong season at CITY2 with four goals and two assists in 12 matches. In the last year-and-a-half with CITY2, Klein has tallied 17 goals and six assists in 41 matches played.

Wentzel, 22, has captained CITY2 to a strong 9-2-2 record this year. He has anchored a backline to five clean sheets and has started and played the full 90 minutes for 10 of the 14 matches.

McSorley, a third-round MLS SuperDraft pick, started 12 matches for CITY2 and tallied two goals. The Randolph, New Jersey native played four seasons at Providence College, accruing 23 goals and five assists in 62 matches played. He had his most promising collegiate season as a senior, starting all 17 matches and amassing 11 goals and one assist.

Pearce, 16, is one of three CITY SC homegrowns and is currently designated off the senior roster. He has played in 11 of CITY2's 14 matches this year and has started in seven.

Per MLS rules, the short-term agreement allows clubs to sign players on loan from their MLS NEXT Pro affiliate for MLS, U.S. Open Cup, Concacaf Champions League, Canadian Championship and exhibition matches.

An individual player may be included on up to four MLS league season match rosters each season, however, that player may appear in no more than two MLS league season matches. An individual player may appear in any number of non-league games during the terms of his four Short-Term Agreements.

