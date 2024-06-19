Toronto FC Sign Charlie Staniland to MLS Short-Term Agreement
June 19, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Toronto FC News Release
Toronto FC announced today that the club has signed Toronto FC II midfielder Charlie Staniland to an MLS short-term agreement for Wednesday's MLS regular season match against Nashville SC. Per MLS rules, the short-term agreement allows clubs to sign players on loan from their MLS NEXT Pro affiliate for MLS, U.S. Open Cup, Concacaf Champions League, Canadian Championship, Leagues Cup and exhibition matches.
Staniland, 19, has made eight MLS NEXT Pro appearances for Toronto FC II since signing on April 18, 2024. The midfielder made his Young Reds debut against New England Revolution II on April 19 and scored his first goal for the club against Carolina Core FC on May 23. Staniland joined TFC II from Sheffield United, where he came through the youth ranks before signing his first professional contract with the Blades in the summer of 2023.
TRANSACTION : Toronto FC sign Toronto FC II midfielder Charlie Staniland to an MLS short-term agreement for Wednesday's match against Nashville SC.
• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...
Major League Soccer Stories from June 19, 2024
- St. Louis CITY SC Signs John Klein, Brendan McSorley, Tyson Pearce and Michael Wentzel on Short-Term Loan Agreement from St Louis CITY2 - St. Louis City SC
- Toronto FC Sign Charlie Staniland to MLS Short-Term Agreement - Toronto FC
- Timbers Sign Tyler Clegg to Short-Term Agreement from T2 - Portland Timbers
- Sounders FC Travels to Houston Dynamo FC for Midweek Clash - Seattle Sounders FC
- Alonso Ramírez Signs Short-Term Agreement with Austin FC - Austin FC
- Minnesota United FC at FC Dallas Preview - Minnesota United FC
- Inter Miami Signs Ryan Carmichael on Short-Term Agreement from Inter Miami CF II - Inter Miami CF
- Honoring Juneteenth: Inter Miami CF Goalkeeper Drake Callender Inspires Youth with his New Children's Book - Inter Miami CF
- St. Louis CITY SC Transfers Nikolas Dyhr to Randers FC - St. Louis City SC
- Minnesota United Signs Three MNUFC2 Players to Short-Term Agreements - Minnesota United FC
- Alec Kann Has Found a Home in Cincinnati - FC Cincinnati
- FC Cincinnati Sign Goalkeeper Alec Kann to Contract Extension - FC Cincinnati
- Atlanta United Signs Matt Edwards and Matías Gallardo to Short-Term Agreements - Atlanta United FC
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Toronto FC Stories
- Toronto FC Sign Charlie Staniland to MLS Short-Term Agreement
- Toronto FC Celebrates Indigenous Heritage Match on June 19
- Toronto FC Sign Markus Cimermancic and Hassan Ayari to MLS Short-Term Agreements
- Toronto FC Sign Sean Johnson to a New Contract
- Canada Soccer Announce Canadian Championship Semi-Finals Schedule