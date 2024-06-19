Inter Miami Signs Ryan Carmichael on Short-Term Agreement from Inter Miami CF II
June 19, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Inter Miami CF News Release
Inter Miami CF announced today that it has signed forward Ryan Carmichael on a short-term agreement from the Club's MLS NEXT Pro team Inter Miami CF II. The striker will be available for today's match against Columbus Crew at Chase Stadium.
This will be the young forward's second call-up after previously being called up to the First Team against Vancouver Whitecaps FC in May.
Carmichael was selected by the Club in December 2023 from Hofstra University as the 24th overall pick in the first round of the MLS SuperDraft. The 22-year-old native of Northern Ireland made 22 starts, leading Hofstra with 17 goals and recording five assists. Throughout his collegiate career, the forward made 75 appearances, tallying an impressive 46 goals and 18 assists. Carmichael was fundamental in helping Hofstra secure their third consecutive NCAA Championship title and finishes as Hofstra's second all-time leading scorer.
Notably, the striker made his MLS NEXT Pro debut in April 2024 and has started ten games for Inter Miami CF II since joining. In his 870 minutes of play, he has scored three goals and provided four assists. Additionally, Carmichael earned the Goal of Matchweek 4 honor after securing over 50% of the poll vote for his exceptional strike against Huntsville City FC in April.
Per MLS rules, the short-term agreements allow clubs to sign players on loan from their MLS NEXT Pro affiliate for MLS, U.S. Open Cup, Concacaf Champions League, Canadian Championship and exhibition matches.
• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...
Major League Soccer Stories from June 19, 2024
- St. Louis CITY SC Signs John Klein, Brendan McSorley, Tyson Pearce and Michael Wentzel on Short-Term Loan Agreement from St Louis CITY2 - St. Louis City SC
- Toronto FC Sign Charlie Staniland to MLS Short-Term Agreement - Toronto FC
- Timbers Sign Tyler Clegg to Short-Term Agreement from T2 - Portland Timbers
- Sounders FC Travels to Houston Dynamo FC for Midweek Clash - Seattle Sounders FC
- Alonso Ramírez Signs Short-Term Agreement with Austin FC - Austin FC
- Minnesota United FC at FC Dallas Preview - Minnesota United FC
- Inter Miami Signs Ryan Carmichael on Short-Term Agreement from Inter Miami CF II - Inter Miami CF
- Honoring Juneteenth: Inter Miami CF Goalkeeper Drake Callender Inspires Youth with his New Children's Book - Inter Miami CF
- St. Louis CITY SC Transfers Nikolas Dyhr to Randers FC - St. Louis City SC
- Minnesota United Signs Three MNUFC2 Players to Short-Term Agreements - Minnesota United FC
- Alec Kann Has Found a Home in Cincinnati - FC Cincinnati
- FC Cincinnati Sign Goalkeeper Alec Kann to Contract Extension - FC Cincinnati
- Atlanta United Signs Matt Edwards and Matías Gallardo to Short-Term Agreements - Atlanta United FC
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Inter Miami CF Stories
- Inter Miami Signs Ryan Carmichael on Short-Term Agreement from Inter Miami CF II
- Honoring Juneteenth: Inter Miami CF Goalkeeper Drake Callender Inspires Youth with his New Children's Book
- President of Football Operations Raúl Sanllehí Outlines Ambition for Sustainable, Global Future
- Inter Miami CF Name Raúl Sanllehí and Xavier Asensi as Co-Presidents
- Leo Afonso Named to MLS Team of the Matchday