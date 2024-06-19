Alonso Ramírez Signs Short-Term Agreement with Austin FC
June 19, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Austin FC News Release
Austin, TEXAS - Austin FC announced today that the Club has signed midfielder Alonso Ramírez to a Short-Term Agreement from its MLS NEXT Pro affiliate Austin FC II. Ramírez will be able to appear in either Austin FC's match vs. LAFC on Wednesday, June 19 or vs. Minnesota on Saturday, June 22.
Ramírez made his MLS debut in Austin's most recent match, playing four (4) minutes against Colorado Rapids. He is currently the captain of Austin FC II, and was a key member of the team which won the MLS NEXT Pro title in 2023 after joining on loan from Atlas FC of Liga MX. In total, he has made 40 appearances for ATXFC II with five (5) goals and two (2) assists to his name.
Per the 2024 MLS Roster Rules and Regulations, a club may sign a player age 25 or younger from its MLS NEXT Pro affiliate to a maximum of four (4) Short-Term Agreements (up to four-day contracts) each season (a maximum of 16 total days). An individual player may be included on up to four (4) MLS league season match rosters each season - however, that player may appear in no more than two (2) MLS league season matches. An individual player may appear in any number of non-league games during the terms of his four (4) Short-Term Agreements.
• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...
Major League Soccer Stories from June 19, 2024
- St. Louis CITY SC Signs John Klein, Brendan McSorley, Tyson Pearce and Michael Wentzel on Short-Term Loan Agreement from St Louis CITY2 - St. Louis City SC
- Toronto FC Sign Charlie Staniland to MLS Short-Term Agreement - Toronto FC
- Timbers Sign Tyler Clegg to Short-Term Agreement from T2 - Portland Timbers
- Sounders FC Travels to Houston Dynamo FC for Midweek Clash - Seattle Sounders FC
- Alonso Ramírez Signs Short-Term Agreement with Austin FC - Austin FC
- Minnesota United FC at FC Dallas Preview - Minnesota United FC
- Inter Miami Signs Ryan Carmichael on Short-Term Agreement from Inter Miami CF II - Inter Miami CF
- Honoring Juneteenth: Inter Miami CF Goalkeeper Drake Callender Inspires Youth with his New Children's Book - Inter Miami CF
- St. Louis CITY SC Transfers Nikolas Dyhr to Randers FC - St. Louis City SC
- Minnesota United Signs Three MNUFC2 Players to Short-Term Agreements - Minnesota United FC
- Alec Kann Has Found a Home in Cincinnati - FC Cincinnati
- FC Cincinnati Sign Goalkeeper Alec Kann to Contract Extension - FC Cincinnati
- Atlanta United Signs Matt Edwards and Matías Gallardo to Short-Term Agreements - Atlanta United FC
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Austin FC Stories
- Alonso Ramírez Signs Short-Term Agreement with Austin FC
- Austin FC, St. David's Healthcare, Make-A-Wish Team up to Fulfill 13-Year-Old Sebastian's Soccer Dream
- Dani Pereira to Represent Venezuela at Copa América 2024
- Austin FC Signs Alonso Ramírez to Short-Term Agreement
- Julio Cascante Named in Costa Rica Roster for Copa América 2024