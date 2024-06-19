Philadelphia Union Add David Vazquez to Roster Ahead of Match against FC Cincinnati
June 19, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Philadelphia Union News Release
CHESTER, Pa. - Philadelphia Union announced today they have signed David Vazquez to a short-term agreement. The 18-year-old Union Academy product will be available for the club's match tonight against FC Cincinnati. Vazquez, who signed with Union II earlier this year before signing a first team contract in April, is an off-roster Homegrown player.
Per the 2024 MLS Roster Rules and Regulations, a club may roster up to four Short-Term Agreements per MLS league season match, so long as they are Homegrown Players of Players earning less than or equal to the MLS Senior Minimum Salary with the affiliate. The number will be reduced to one player per MLS league season match after Roster Freeze (inclusive of MLS Cup Playoffs).
TRANSACTION: Philadelphia Union sign midfielder David Vazquez to a short-term agreement on June 19, 2024.
Name: David Vazquez
Position: Midfielder
Height: 5'9"
Weight: 142.5
Born: February 22, 2006
Birthplace: Los Angeles, California
Hometown: Los Angeles, California
Citizenship: United States
