Juan Berrocal and Matías Galarza Depart Atlanta United After Loan Spells
Published on June 23, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
Atlanta United FC News Release
ATLANTA - Atlanta United announced today that defender Juan Berrocal and midfielder Matías Galarza will return to their respective parent clubs, Getafe CF and River Plate, following the conclusion of their loan agreements on June 30, 2026.
Atlanta United returns to MLS action on Friday, July 17 on the road against Nashville SC (8 p.m. ET, Apple TV, FOX/FOX Deportes, 92.9 The Game, La Mejor). All Atlanta United matches are available on Apple TV.
Atlanta United roster (as of June 23, 2026)
Goalkeepers (2): Jayden Hibbert, Lucas Hoyos
Defenders (9): Pedro Amador, Elías Báez, Dominik Chong Qui, Matthew Edwards, Stian Gregersen, Ronald Hernández, Tomás Jacob, Enea Mihaj, Kaiden Moore**
Midfielders (11): Miguel Almirón, Steven Alzate, Jay Fortune, Adrian Gill, Saba Lobjanidze, Alexey Miranchuk, Tristan Muyumba, Santiago Pita, Will Reilly, Cooper Sanchez, Adyn Torres
Forwards (6): Luke Brennan, Ashton Gordon*, Latte Lath, Fafa Picault, Sergio Santos, Cayman Togashi
* On loan with Chattanooga FC (through Dec. 31, 2026)
**On loan with Philadelphia Union (through Dec. 31, 2026)
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- Juan Berrocal and Matías Galarza Depart Atlanta United After Loan Spells
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