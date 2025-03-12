Washington Spirit Announces 2025 Start-Of-Season Roster

March 12, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Washington Spirit News Release







Washington, D.C. - The Washington Spirit has released its 25-player roster ahead of Friday night's regular season kickoff, the club announced today. The current roster features four goalkeepers, ten defenders, ten midfielders and nine forwards. Of the 33 players on the Spirit roster, only 25 are active (not on the season-ending injury list or away on loan).

2025 Washington Spirit Start-of-Season Roster

Goalkeepers (4): Kaylie Collins, Lyza Jessee (SEI), Aubrey Kingsbury, Sandy MacIver (INTL)

Defenders (10): Rebeca Bernal (INTL), Gabby Carle, Kiley Dulaney (STR), Casey Krueger, Tara McKeown, Paige Metayer, Esme Morgan (INTL), Kysha Sylla (INTL, LOAN), Kate Wiesner

Midfielders (10): Croix Bethune (SEI), Meg Boade (STR), Courtney Brown, Hal Hershfelt, Narumi Miura (INTL), Chloe Ricketts (U18), Leicy Santos (INTL), Heather Stainbrook, Andi Sullivan (SEI)

Forwards (9): Margie Detrizio (STR), Emma Gaines-Ramos (SEI), Ashley Hatch, Rosemonde Kouassi (INTL), Makenna Morris, Brittany Ratcliffe, Trinity Rodman, Ouleye Sarr (INTL, SEI)

Key: INTL (international), U18 (under-18), SEI (season-ending injury), LOAN (away on loan with another club), STR (short-term injury replacement)

The five players on the SEI list are eligible to return to the Spirit's active roster this season once deemed fit. In the meantime, the Spirit signed three players to short-term injury replacement contracts to fill out the roster as the regular season kicks off. Meg Boade, Margie Detrizio and Kiley Dulaney all recently joined the team on temporary deals. Listed on the Spirit roster but not with the team are the recently signed Deborah Abiodun, Tamara Bolt and Shadia Nankya as all three players are on loan with Dallas Trinity FC for the remainder of the 2025 calendar year.

The Spirit kicked off the team's 2025 campaign by winning the second trophy in club history in the annual NWSL Challenge Cup last week against the Orlando Pride. Fans can secure their spot to see the Spirit in the team's next match at Audi Field by becoming 2025 Season Ticket Members here. Single match tickets for the Spirit's home opener on Saturday, March 22 at Audi Field are available.

• Discuss this story on the National Women's Soccer League message board...





National Women's Soccer League Stories from March 12, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.