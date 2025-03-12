San Diego Wave FC Signs Nya Harrison and Jordan Fusco to Short Term Contracts

March 12, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

San Diego Wave FC News Release







Harrison, a San Diego native, joins the Wave from Stanford University, where she earned 58 appearances (34 starts) and helped the Cardinals capture the Pac-12 championship in 2022. In the defender's senior season with the Cardinals, she helped anchor the backline, recording 12 shutouts while keeping a 0.78 goals per game average in 2024. Harrison also tallied three goals and five assists across her collegiate career.

Fusco signs with San Diego from Penn State University where she spent her last collegiate season starting in all 25 matches, scoring three goals, and recording a team-leading 12 assists in 2024. Prior to joining Penn State, she spent her three years with the University of Tennessee where earned First Team All-SEC honors (2023) while totaling 14 goals and 10 assists in her 61 appearances (53 starts) for the Lady Vols.

The Wave kick off the 2025 NWSL season on Sunday, March 16 at 3:50 p.m. PT against Angel City FC at BMO Stadium. San Diego will then return to Snapdragon Stadium for its home opener on Saturday, March 22 at 7:00 p.m. PT against the Utah Royals. Tickets for the Wave's fourth NWSL season and 2025 campaign can be purchased.

