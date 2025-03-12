Utah Royals FC Release Roster Ahead of 2025 Season
March 12, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
Utah Royals FC News Release
HERRIMAN, Utah - The Utah Royals have released its 2025 season roster, the club announced today. The roster includes 31 total players, 26 on the active roster. Four players are currently on the season ending injury list, Imani Dorsey, Alex Loera, Lauren Flynn, and Cloé Lacasse, while Olivia Griffitts is on maternity leave. Emily Gray is on loan with Piteå IF for the duration of the season. Sydney Jones and Kayla Colbert are designated as injury replacement players, while Aria Nagai is a salary cap exempt player.
Over the off-season Royalty signed eight new players to long term contracts ahead of its second season back in the NWSL. Loera (Bay FC), Tatumn Milazzo (Chicago Stars), and Bianca St-Georges (North Carolina Courage) all migrate to the Beehive state from NWSL teams; Nuria Rábano (VfL Wolfsburg), Ana Maria Guzman (FC Bayern Munich), Janni Thomsen (Vålerenga), Aisha Solórzano (Tijuana) join the Royals from abroad. Two rookies will spend their inaugural year in Utah, KK Ream (Utah Avalanche) and Mia Justus (University of Texas).
ACTIVE ROSTER: 25 players NEW PLAYERS ITALICIZED**
GOALKEEPERS (3): Mandy McGlynn, Cristina Roque, Mia Justus
DEFENDERS (8): Tatumn Milazzo, Kate Del Fava, Nuria Rábano (INTL), Ana Maria Guzman (INTL), Madison Pogarch, Kaleigh Riehl, Sydney Jones (IRP)
MIDFIELDERS (8): Claudia Zornoza (INTL), Ana Tejada (INTL), Mikayla Cluff, Dana Foederer (INTL), Janni Thomsen (INTL), Ally Sentnor, Macey Fraser (INTL), Aria Nagai (SCE)
FORWARDS (7): Paige Monaghan, Mina Tanaka (INTL), Brecken Mozingo, KK Ream (U18), Aisha Solórzano (INTL), Bianca St-Georges, Kayla Colbert (IRP)
INTL: International
U18: Under 18
IRP: Injury Replacement Player
SCE: Salary Cap Exempt
SEASON ENDING INJURY LIST: 5 Players
Olivia Griffitts - Defender: Maternity Leave
Imani Dorsey - Defender: Achilles
Lauren Flynn - Defender: Bilateral compartment syndrome
Alex Loera - Midfielder: ACL
Cloé Lacasse - Forward: ACL
ON LOAN: 1 Player
Emily Gray - Midfielder: Piteå IF
PLAYERS OCCUPYING INTERNATIONAL SPOTS: 9 Players
Macey Fraser - New Zealand
Claudia Zornoza - Spain
Mina Tanaka - Japan
Nuria Rábano - Spain
Ana Maria Guzman - Colombia
Ana Tejada - Spain
Dana Foederer - Netherlands
Aisha Solorzano - Guatemala
Janni Thomsen - Denmark
Utah Royals FC returns to action this Saturday hosting 2024 expansion sibling Bay FC at America First Field on March 15, URFC looks to continue its unbeaten streak against Bay after completing the 2024 sweep. Flipping the script under Head Coach Coenraets finishing the 2024 season 5-4-2, 17 pts under Coenraets helm, URFC eyes the postseason for the first time in Franchise history. Don't miss this year's action, tickets are available now at https://www.rsl.com/utahroyals/tickets/.
