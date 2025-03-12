Chicago Stars FC Announce Roster Ahead of 2025 National Women's Soccer League Season

March 12, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

CHICAGO - Chicago Stars FC today announced their roster heading into the 2025 National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) season. The club enters the season with 23 active players on the club roster.

Joining the Stars this season will be defender, Justina Gaynor, who signed with the team through 2025 with a mutual option for 2026. Gaynor was a standout star at Michigan State University who was named 2023 Big Ten Midfielder of the Year and to the All-Big Ten First Team in 2022 and 2023. The Michigan native was invited to participate in a combine hosted by the Chicago Stars before receiving an invitation to preseason camp by the club coaching staff. The 23-year-old continued to impress during the preseason, eventually earning a contract and a roster spot.

Gaynor joins Manaka Hayashi, Micayla Johnson, Halle Mackiewicz and Maitane, who were all signed by the club in the offseason and preseason, as the newest members of the Chicago Stars this year.

Rejoining the team will be defender, Sam Staab, who was activated off the league's season-ending-injury list today and will be available for selection ahead of the team's season opener against the Orlando Pride. The San Diego native joined the club last season from the Washington Spirit and made an immediate impact by recording an assist in her first match with the Stars. Staab went on to record two assists and a goal before suffering a tear to her Achilles tendon during Summer League play.

Forward, Ava Cook, who suffered a tear to her anterior cruciate ligament in April of 2024, will remain on the league's season-ending-injury list to start the season. Cook played in three matches for the club last year and scored a goal in the season opener against the Utah Royals FC. Cook is in her fourth season with the club after being drafted by the Stars at the end of 2021.

Additionally, defender Natalia Kuikka will be placed on the 45-day disabled list to start the season. Kuikka was injured while playing with Finland's national team in their UEFA Nations League match against Serbia last month. Kuikka returned to Chicago following her injury to begin her recovery process.

Forward, Mallory Swanson, continues to attend to personal matters and will be away from the club for the time being.

The club kicks off the 2025 season against the reigning NWSL Champion, Orlando Pride, in a rematch of the quarterfinals playoff match. The team then returns to Chicago to take on the new-look Houston Dash for the Stars' home opener, presented by United Airlines. Fans interested in securing Season Ticket Memberships or single-match tickets can visit chicagostars.com/tickets.

Below is the Chicago Stars' roster broken up by position:

Goalkeepers (3): Halle Mackiewicz, Alyssa Naeher, Mackenzie Wood

Defenders (6): Hannah Anderson, Camryn Biegalski, Justina Gaynor, Natalia Kuikka (INTL), Taylor Malham, Sam Staab

Midfielders (8): Chardonnay Curran, Bea Franklin, Shea Groom, Julia Grosso, Manaka Hayashi (INTL), Maitane (INTL), Leilanni Nesbeth, Cari Roccaro

Forwards (9): Jenna Bike, Ava Cook (SEI), Nádia Gomes (INTL), Sarah Griffith, Micayla Johnson, Jameese Joseph, Ludmila (INTL), Ally Schlegel, Mallory Swanson (NYR)

Key:

INTL - Denotes International Player

NRI - Non-roster Invitee

NYR - Not Yet Reported

SEI - Season-Ending Injury

