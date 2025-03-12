Angel City Football Club Announces Final Roster and Moves Ahead of 2025 NWSL Regular Season

March 12, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Angel City FC News Release







LOS ANGELES - Today, Angel City Football Club (ACFC) announced their final roster ahead of their home opener against SoCal rival San Diego Wave FC at BMO Stadium this Sunday, March 16. That match will air nationally on ESPN2 (kickoff 3:50pm PT).

The club has also announced the signing of goalkeeper Breanna Norris to a roster relief contract through June 30, 2025. Norris has been training and competing with the club since being named to the 2025 ACFC preseason roster as a trialist.

"I am so grateful to be joining Angel City," said Norris. "Starting this preseason as a trialist, I was welcomed into the best training environment and culture I have gotten to be a part of. I am looking forward to continuing learning from the team and this incredible goalkeeper group. I'm honored to call LA home and excited for what's to come!"

Additionally Angel City has also agreed to trade $65,000 transfer funds to Racing Louisville FC in exchange for a 2025 international roster spot.

ACFC FINAL ROSTER

ACFC's final roster features the following players (in alphabetical order by last name):

Goalkeepers: Angelina Anderson, Breanna Norris, Hannah Stambaugh

Defenders: Elizabeth Eddy, Vanessa Gilles (INTL-CAN, ON LOAN), Sarah Gorden, Hannah Johnson, Savy King, Miyabi Moriya (INTL-JPN), Megan Reid, Ali Riley (SEI), Gisele Thompson, M.A. Vignola

Midfielders: Jun Endo (SEI, INTL-JPN), Kennedy Fuller, Madison Hammond, Macey Hodge, Alanna Kennedy (INTL-AUS), Lily Nabet, Katie Zelem (INTL-ENG)

Forwards: Julie Dufour (INTL-FRA), Claire Emslie, Sydney Leroux, Maithé López (INTL-COL, ON LOAN), Casey Phair (U18), Christen Press, Alyssa Thompson, Riley Tiernan

Key: International Player (INTL), Season-Ending Injury (SEI), Under 18 (U18)

ABOUT BREANNA NORRIS

Norris comes to the club from the University of Portland, where she earned West Coast Conference (WCC) Goalkeeper of the Year twice in a row (2023, 2024), the first in school history. In her senior season, Norris led the WCC with 79 saves. Norris also earned All-WCC First Team twice (2023, 2024), 2023 United Soccer Coaches All-West Region First Team, and 2023 All-West Region First Team; the first in school history since 1997, and 2021 WCC Freshman of the Year. Originally from Boise, Idaho, Norris helped lead Boise High School to second-place finishes at states two years in a row and to two district titles.

• Discuss this story on the National Women's Soccer League message board...





National Women's Soccer League Stories from March 12, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.