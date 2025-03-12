Houston Dash Announce Regular Season Roster
March 12, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
Houston Dash News Release
HOUSTON - The Houston Dash announced their roster for the start of the 2025 regular season. The team enters with 25 players eligible for selection on Friday as the Dash open the regular season against the Washington Spirit at Shell Energy Stadium.
The roster features eight new players and six of the new additions have won a league title or championship. The team announced on Tuesday, March 11 that goalkeeper Liz Beardsley would join the team on a short-term contract.
The team announced on Monday, March 10 that defender Jyllissa Harris would join Ottawa Rapid FC on loan for the remainder of the season. Additionally, the team also announced that Lilah Helwig, Layla Iglesias and London Young returned to their respective clubs.
The roster for the 2025 season can be found below.
2025 HOUSTON DASH ROSTER (28):
GOALKEEPERS (4): Liz Beardsley, Jane Campbell, Heather Hinz, Abby Smith
DEFENDERS (8): Allysha Chapman, Jyllissa Harris (LOAN), Natalie Jacobs, Katie Lind, Zoe Matthews, Paige Nielsen, Avery Patterson, Christen Westphal
MIDFIELDERS (9): Belle Briede, Danielle Colaprico, Evelina Duljan (INTL), Maggie Graham, Barbara Olivieri, Sarah Puntigam (INTL), Sophie Schmidt, Delanie Sheehan, Kiki Van Zanten (SEI)
FORWARDS (7): Michelle Alozie, Ramona Bachmann (INTL), Messiah Bright, Ryan Gareis, Diana Ordóñez (SEI), Yazmeen Ryan, Amanda West (INTL)
Key:
INTL = International Roster Spot
ML = Maternity Leave
SEI = Season Ending Injury List
LOAN = Player on loan
