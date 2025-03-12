San Diego Wave FC Announces 2025 Active Roster Ahead of Season Opener
March 12, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
San Diego Wave FC News Release
SAN DIEGO - San Diego Wave FC announced today the Club's 23 player active roster ahead of the 2025 NWSL Regular Season led by head coach Jonas Eidevall in his first season at the helm. The Wave added 10 new active players to the roster ahead of the 2025 season, with 14 players returning from last year, including Trinity Byars currently on the Season Ending Injury (SEI) list.
San Diego kicks off the season on Sunday, March 16 in Los Angeles against Angel City FC at BMO Stadium with kickoff set for 3:50 p.m. PT. The Wave will then welcome back fans to Snapdragon Stadium on March 22 in the Club's Home Opener, presented by PNC Bank, facing the Utah Royals at 7 p.m. PT. At the Home Opener, the first 10,000 fans will have the opportunity to receive a limited edition Wave FC baseball jersey, courtesy of PNC Bank. Tickets can be purchased here.
2025 San Diego Wave FC Roster (as of March 12)
Goalkeepers (3): Hillary Beall, DiDi Haračić, Kailen Sheridan
Defenders (7): Trinity Armstrong (U-18), Sintia Cabezas (LOAN), Nya Harrison (STC), Hanna Lundkvist (INTL - SWE), Quincy McMahon, Kristen McNabb, Perle Morroni (INTL - FRA), Kennedy Wesley
Midfielders (6): Kimmi Ascanio (U-18), Gia Corley, Kenza Dali (INTL - FRA), Favour Emmanuel (INTL - NGA), Jordan Fusco (STC), Savannah McCaskill
Forwards (7): Melanie Barcenas (U-18), Trinity Byars (SEI), Kyra Carusa, Delphine Cascarino (INTL - FRA), Mya Jones (INTL - CAN, LOAN), Adriana Leon (INTL - CAN), Chiamaka Okwuchukwu (INTL - NGA), Makenzy Robbe (Doniak), María Sánchez
KEY:
INTL: International Player
LOAN: On Loan
SEI: Season Ending Injury
STC: Short Term Contract
