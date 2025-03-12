Orlando Pride Announces 2025 Start-Of-Season Roster

March 12, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Orlando Pride News Release







ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Pride (0-0-0, 0 points) has announced its start-of-season roster as the Pride get set to begin play in the 2025 National Women's Soccer League Season. Led by 2024 NWSL Head Coach of the Year Seb Hines, the roster features a mix of returning players from the Pride's 2024 NWSL Shield winning and 2024 NWSL Championship winning roster along with some new offseason acquisitions.

The Pride will begin the 2025 regular season campaign at home on Friday, March 14, by hosting Chicago Stars FC at Inter&Co Stadium. The match is set to kick off at 8 p.m. ET and can be seen on Prime Video. Prior to the match, the Pride will hold a banner raising ceremony to celebrate the Pride winning both the NWSL Shield and Championship during the 2024 season.

It has been a busy offseason for the Pride being able to extend Cori Dyke and 2024 NWSL Defender of the Year Emily Sams through the 2027 season. The Pride also exercised Ally Watt's mutual option for the 2026 season and removed defender Rafaelle and midfielder Grace Chanda off the Season Ending Injury list. The Pride also made a few additions to the roster including Prisca Chilufya and 2023 World Cup winner Oihane Hernández. Orlando also signed midfielder Aryssa Mahrt and goalkeeper DeAira Jackson to short-term contracts.

2025 Orlando Pride Roster (as of March 12, 2025):

GOALKEEPERS (4): Kat Asman, McKinley Crone, DeAira Jackson, Anna Moorhouse

DEFENDERS (9): Kerry Abello, Zara Chavoshi, Cori Dyke, Oihane Hernández (INTL-SPA, NYR), Bri Martinez, Carson Pickett, Emily Sams, Rafaelle, Kylie Nadaner

MIDFIELDERS (8): Angelina, Grace Chanda, (INTL-ZAM), Morgan Gautrat, Ally Lemos, Luana (SEI), Aryssa Mahrt, Haley McCutcheon, Viviana Villacorta

FORWARDS (9): Amanda Allen (SEI), Barbra Banda (INTL-ZAM), Simone Charley (SEI), Prisca Chilufya (INTL-ZAM), Julie Doyle, Mariana Larroquette (LOAN), Marta, Ally Watt, Summer Yates

Key:

INTL: Denotes International Player

LOAN: On Loan

SEI: Season-Ending Injury

NYR: Not Yet Reported

