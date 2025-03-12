Chicago Stars FC Signs Defender, Justina Gaynor

March 12, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Chicago Stars FC News Release







CHICAGO - Chicago Stars FC today announced the signing of defender, Justina Gaynor. The Michigan native joins Chicago on a one-year contract through 2025 with mutual option for 2026 after spending the preseason with the Stars.

"I am so grateful to start my professional career with the Chicago Stars! I am excited for the opportunity to contribute to the team however I can and learn from both the staff and players," said Gaynor. "Thank you to everyone who has pushed me along the way to help me fulfill this lifelong dream."

"We're happy to have Justina join the Stars," said Chicago Stars general manager, Richard Feuz. "Before receiving a full invitation to preseason, our coaches and scouting team invited various talented players to a combine with our coaches. After impressing there, Justina took advantage of her opportunity and continued to stand out this preseason. I look forward to watching her continued growth with the Stars."

Prior to being named to the Chicago Stars preseason roster, Gaynor played collegiately, first at Butler University as a freshman, then at Michigan State University for the next four years. Notably, Gaynor converted the penalty kick that secured Michigan State's first-ever second round victory in the 2023 NCAA tournament. At the end of her final season in 2024, Gaynor started in 76 of 83 match appearances with the Spartans, scoring 17 goals and notching 20 assists. The then-midfielder's accolades include 2023 Big Ten Midfielder of the Year and being named to the All-Big Ten First Team in 2022 and 2023.

Gaynor and Chicago Stars FC kick off the 2025 National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) regular season March 14 at 7:00 p.m. CT, taking on 2024 NWSL Champions, the Orlando Pride. Gaynor and the Stars then return to Chicago for their home opener March 23, presented by United Airlines. Fans interested in becoming Chicago Stars FC Season Ticket Members ahead of the 2025 season or purchasing single-match tickets can visit chicagostars.com/tickets or call 312-241-2069.

