Bay FC Announces Roster Ahead of 2025 NWSL Season Opener

March 12, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

San Jose, Calif. - Bay FC, the women's professional soccer franchise in the National Women's Soccer League (NWSL), announced the club's roster ahead of its first match of the 2025 NWSL season. The club will kick off its second campaign this Saturday, March 15 on the road against the Utah Royals at America First Field in Sandy, Utah at 4:30 p.m. PT and broadcast on ION.

21 players return from last season's roster, joined by five new additions to the club for its second season - veteran defender and two-time NWSL Championship title winner Kelli Hubly, collegiate All-American midfielders Hannah Bebar and Taylor Huff, and local product and UC Berkeley standout Karlie Lema. 2025 marks Bebar, Huff, and Lema's first professional seasons.

Six players on the club's roster have Bay Area ties, including San Jose native Joelle Anderson, Menlo Park native Abby Dahlkemper, Morgan Hill native and UC Berkeley product Lema, Santa Clara product Melissa Lowder, Los Altos native Catherine Paulson, and Stanford product Kiki Pickett. Three players enter the season designated as international players: forwards Racheal Kundananji (Zambia), Princess Marfo (Ghana), and Asisat Oshoala (Nigeria).

Lowder re-joins the roster from the Season-Ending Injury list. She returns after missing the 2024 season recovering from a torn anterior cruciate ligament suffered last March, ahead of the 2024 season opener.

Dahlkemper and midfielder Tess Boade have been named the club's captains. Dahlkemper, a three-time league title winner, four-time NWSL Shield winner, 2019 World Cup champion and 2020 Olympic bronze medalist joined the club last August via trade and earned back-to-back NWSL Best XI of the Month selections to close the season. Boade, a two-time NWSL Challenge Cup winner, wore the captain's armband on four occasions for the club last season as she had a career year with 25 appearances and three goals scored in regular season play.

Bay FC officially opens the 2024 season this Saturday, March 15 on the road at the Utah Royals in Sandy Utah. Kickoff is set for 4:30 p.m. PT from America First Field, and the match will be broadcast live on ION. Fans looking to cheer on the squad from the Bay Area can attend watch parties held throughout the region at 21st Amendment Brewery Taproom in San Leandro, 21st Amendment Brewpub in San Francisco, Standard Deviant in San Francisco, Jack's in San Jose (Age 21 and older), Taplands in Santa Clara, and Rosie's New York Pizza in San Jose. The club's home opener is set for the following week, March 22 at PayPal Park vs. Racing Louisville FC. Tickets and the club's full schedule are available at BayFC.com.

2025 Bay FC Roster (Alphabetically by position):

Goalkeepers (3): Emmie Allen, Melissa Lowder, Jordan Silkowitz

Defenders (7): Jordan Brewster, Abby Dahlkemper, Caprice Dydasco, Kelli Hubly, Alyssa Malonson, Emily Menges, Maddie Moreau,

Midfielders (8): Joelle Anderson, Dorian Bailey, Hannah Bebar, Tess Boade, Caroline Conti, Taylor Huff, Kiki Pickett, Jamie Shepherd

Forwards (7): Penelope Hocking, Rachel Hill, Racheal Kundananji (INTL), Karlie Lema, Asisat Oshoala (INTL), Catherine Paulson, Princess (NYR, INTL)

INTL - International Player

NYR - Not Yet Reported

2025 Bay FC Roster (By jersey number):

# PLAYER POS HT DOB HOMETOWN COLLEGE

1 Lowder, Melissa GK 5'8" 1/29/1997 San Diego, Calif. Santa Clara

2 Brewster, Jordan D 5'10" 9/27/1999 Canton, Ohio West Virginia

3 Dydasco, Caprice D 5'3" 8/19/1993 Honolulu, Hawaii UCLA

4 Menges, Emily D 5'7" 7/28/1992 Garden City, NY Georgetown

5 Lema, Karlie F 5'10" 6/29/2003 Morgan Hill, Calif. Cal

7 Huff, Taylor M 5'8" 8/16/2002 Mansfield, Ohio Florida State

8 Oshoala, Asisat F 5'7" 10/9/1994 Nigeria N/A

9 Kundananji, Racheal F 5'7" 6/3/2000 Zambia N/A

11 Hubly, Kelli D 5'9" 8/9/1994 Elk Grove, Ill. DePaul

12 Boade, Tess F 5'4" 2/3/1999 Highlands Ranch, Colo. Duke

13 Dahlkemper, Abby D 5'7" 5/13/1993 Menlo Park, Calif. UCLA

14 Shepherd, Jamie M 5'7" 10/9/2000 American Fork, Utah BYU

15 Conti, Caroline M 5'6" 3/28/2001 Greenville, S.C. Clemson

17 Paulson, Catherine M 5'7" 11/5/2001 Los Altos, Calif. Stanford

18 Anderson, Joelle M 5'10" 10/6/1998 San Jose, Calif. Pepperdine

19 Bailey, Dorian M 5'6" 1/28/1997 Mission, Kan. North Carolina

20 Malonson, Alyssa D 5'3" 4/9/1999 Spring, Texas Auburn

21 Hill, Rachel F 5'5" 4/17/1995 Rollinsford, N.H. Connecticut

23 Pickett, Kiki D 5'1" 4/30/1999 Santa Barbara, Calif. Stanford

24 Moreau, Maddie D 5'1" 12/5/2000 Youngsville, La. West Virginia

29 Silkowitz, Jordan GK 6'0" 3/27/2000 Fairfax, Va. Iowa State

32 Allen, Emmie GK 5'10" 10/22/2002 High Point, N.C. North Carolina

41 Bebar, Hannah MF 5'4" 9/5/2001 Naperville, Illi. Duke

55 Hocking, Penelope F 5'5" 12/29/1999 Anaheim, Calif. Penn State

71 Princess F 5'6" 10/2/2003 Ghana N/A

