Seattle Reign FC Announces 2025 Roster

March 12, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Seattle Reign FC News Release







SEATTLE, WASH. - Seattle Reign FC today announced its final roster ahead of the 2025 season, set to kick off this Saturday, March 15 against NJ/NY Gotham FC. The bolstered squad features seven new players, including four first-year players.

"We're pleased with where our roster stands heading into the 2025 season," said Seattle Reign FC General Manager Lesle Gallimore. "This offseason, we've added quality depth, pace and immediate impact to the squad. Preseason has been invaluable for building chemistry, refining our playing identity and setting clear goals. It's an exciting time at Seattle Reign FC, and we're focused on growing together every day to compete for hardware. We look forward to kicking off the season in front of our fans at Lumen Field on Saturday."

The club enters the season with 29 players under contract, including three on loan through June and two on the season-ending injury list. Among the new additions are three experienced NWSL players and four first-year professionals.

Four-time NWSL champion, three-time NWSL Shield winner and the league's all-time leading scorer Lynn Biyendolo was traded to Reign FC during the offseason. As part of the acquisition, Biyendolo signed a new contract to extend her time in Seattle through 2027.

Reign FC also strengthened its roster with second-year defender Madison Curry, veteran goalkeeper Cassie Miller and four first-year players: forward Maddie Dahlien, defender Emily Mason, goalkeeper Maddie Prohaska and midfielder Sofia Cedeno. Cedeno, who joined Reign FC for preseason and secured a contract through 2025, will begin her professional career on loan with Brooklyn FC of the USL Super League through June.

Club originals Lauren Barnes and Jess Fishlock return for their 13th season with the Reign, making them the only remaining active NWSL players to play every NWSL season with the same club since the league's inception.

Along with Barnes and Fishlock are 18 Reign FC players who have returned from the 2024 season, including goalkeeper Claudia Dickey; defenders Ryanne Brown, Jordyn Bugg, Hanna Glas, Shae Holmes, Julia Lester and Phoebe McClernon; midfielders Angharad James-Turner, Ji So-Yun, Ainsley McCammon, Maddie Mercado, Sam Meza and Olivia Van der Jagt; forwards Emeri Adames, Ana-Maria Crnogorčević, Jordyn Huitema, Veronica Latsko and Nérilia Mondesir.

Defenders Sofia Huerta (Olympique Lyonnais) and Lily Woodham (Crystal Palace) are on loan through June. Defender Ryanne Brown, who suffered a torn anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) and torn meniscus last July, and forward Veronica Lastko, who sustained a torn Achilles tendon during preseason, are on the season-ending injury list.

Seattle Reign FC Roster by Position:

Goalkeepers (3): Claudia Dickey, Cassie Miller, Maddie Prohaska

Defenders (11): Lauren Barnes, Ryanne Brown (SEI), Jordyn Bugg, Madison Curry, Hanna Glas, Shae Holmes, Sofia Huerta (LOAN), Julia Lester, Emily Mason, Phoebe McClernon, Lily Woodham (LOAN)

Midfielders (8): Sofia Cedeno (LOAN), Jess Fishlock, Angharad James-Turner (INT), Ji So-Yun (INT), Ainsley McCammon (U18), Maddie Mercado, Sam Meza, Olivia Van der Jagt

Forwards (7): Emeri Adames, Lynn Biyendolo, Ana-Maria Crnogorčević (INT), Maddie Dahlien, Jordyn Huitema (INT), Veronica Latsko (SEI), Nérilia Mondesir (INT)

INT - International Player

LOAN - Player on Loan

SEI - Season-Ending Injury List

U18 - Under-18 Player

