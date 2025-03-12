San Diego Wave FC Announces Extended and Expanded Sponsorship with PNC Bank

March 12, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

SAN DIEGO - San Diego Wave FC has extended and expanded its relationship with PNC Bank under a new three-year sponsorship through which PNC has been designated the Official Women's Business Champion of Wave FC.

"PNC has a longstanding and demonstrated commitment to connect, engage, support and inspire women financial decision makers to achieve their personal and professional financial goals," said Alan Prohaska, PNC regional president for San Diego. "We are honored to join the Wave FC in supporting fans, players and the community to achieve greater financial success."

PNC Bank's sponsorship will help the Wave introduce a wide range of impactful programs designed to inspire and support women financial decision makers, Wave players and fans, as well as the community. This includes the Invest in Girls Spotlight through which Wave FC will bring girls from underserved local youth clubs to Wave FC matches for an unforgettable game-day experience. The club's Wave by the Numbers curriculum will provide life skills and educational resources. Additionally, Wave FC will highlight local business leaders by celebrating their achievements and contributions during select matches to showcase their impact and inspire others.

"We are excited to continue our partnership with PNC Bank, which has been a valued member of the Wave FC family," said San Diego Wave FC Chief of Business Operations Emily Neenan. "Together, we've built a strong partnership rooted in shared values, creating meaningful opportunities for youth soccer players across the San Diego community. We're excited to build on this momentum as we head into the 2025 season."

The sponsorship also extends to Wave FC players and staff as PNC Bank will offer financial empowerment workshops for the club to support long-term personal and professional success. In addition, PNC Bank will be the presenting partner of Save of the Match.

