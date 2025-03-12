Kansas City Current Announces Signing of Forward Flora Marta Lacho

National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Kansas City Current News Release







KANSAS CITY - The Kansas City Current have signed Angolan international attacker Flora Marta Lacho to a two-year contract ahead of the 2025 season, the club announced today. Lacho is the first Angolan international in both Kansas City Current and National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) history, and she joins the Current in Kansas City as the team prepares for the Current's 2025 NWSL regular season opener against the Portland Thorns Saturday, March 15.

"We are very excited to bring Lacho to Kansas City as her success last season at the club level in Africa was impressive to follow," said Current general manager Caitlin Carducci. "We look forward to seeing how she can make an impact on the pitch and add competition to our roster in 2025."

"Lacho is a very versatile attacker that provides a real goalscoring threat up front," said head coach and sporting director Vlatko Andonovski. "We are happy that a talent like Lacho has chosen to continue her professional career in Kansas City."

Lacho, a 25-year-old forward, most recently played for TP Mazembe, a club in the Democratic Republic of Congo. She joins the Current after an impressive 2024 season at the club level, helping TP Mazembe win its first continental title as the club won the 2024 CAF Women's Champions League. Across TP Mazembe's five matches in the competition, Lacho was named Woman of the Match on three separate occasions.

For her efforts, Lacho was named to the 2024 CAF Women's Champions League Best XI. She was also named to the best XI from group stage play. She scored two goals and recorded two assists in the competition. Flora Marta was also nominated for the 2024 CAF Interclub Player of the Year.

Prior to joining TP Mazembe, Lacho spent time at Congolese side AC Leopards. She has yet to record a cap for Angola.

"What led me to make this decision were the goals the team has, and I am enthusiastic about helping the team achieve those goals," said Lacho. "I feel proud to be in this great club, and I intend to work hard so I can help the team accomplish all of its objectives!"

MALLORY WEBER UPDATE

Defender Mallory Weber, one of the original players transferred to the expansion roster for the new Kansas City NWSL franchise in 2020, will not be on the club's final roster for the 2025 NWSL regular season, the club announced today.

After suffering a torn ACL in the first match of the 2022 regular season, Weber worked through her rehabilitation process and returned to the pitch April 19, 2023, against the Houston Dash. While the Current won the contest 2-0, Weber unfortunately re-injured her knee and has since re-entered the rehabilitation process.

After a short loan to Adelaide United in the Australian W-League Weber joined the club in the early stages of the club's inaugural 2021 campaign. She made her season debut and scored her first goal for the club in a Challenge Cup match against OL Reign (now Seattle Reign) on May 3, 2021. She has 21 appearances for Kansas City with 15 starts, mainly as a defender.

Weber continues to rehab from her knee injury but will no longer be on the official Current roster while the club continues to support her recovery. She will continue to be a part of the Kansas City training atmosphere as well as becoming more involved in the youth development program.

ADDITIONAL ROSTER NOTES

Forward Alex Pfeiffer and defender Gabrielle Robinson, who ended last season on the Season Ending Injury (SEI) list, will maintain that status as the 2025 begins. Pfeiffer and Robinson will not count towards the maximum roster limit, though both players are progressing in their return to play process.

Forward Bia Zaneratto also remains on the SEI list with a foot injury, however the club expects her to be cleared and ready to play soon.

In total, the Current welcome nine new faces to the opening day roster in 2025. The Current have a brand-new goalkeeper room, led by 2024 Olympic Silver Medalist and Brazilian international Lorena. Experienced NWSL goalkeeper Laurel Ivory, who was most recently with the Seattle Reign, and former University of North Carolina netminder Clare Gagne round out the unit.

Gagne, forward Mary Long and defender Katie Scott are entering their first professional seasons after the trio was signed by the club in early January. All three players are awaiting their professional debuts in 2025.

Midfielder Rocky Rodríguez and forward Haley Hopkins, both acquired by the Current in the offseason, round out the new faces on the Current's roster in 2025. Both bring extensive NWSL experience and depth to the Current's roster, with Rodríguez most recently featured in over 1,000 regular season minutes for Angel City FC in 2024 while Hopkins was a regular starter up top for the North Carolina Courage.

A trio of players acquired in the middle of the 2024 campaign will make their first opening day roster for the Current in defender Alana Cook, defender Kayla Sharples and midfielder Jereko.

The Current have also signed Zambian forward Fridah Mukoma through 2028 via a transfer with ZESCO Ndola Girls that included an undisclosed transfer fee. Mukoma has been subsequently loaned to Beijing Jingtan FC through the 2025 season.

Below is the Kansas City Current's 2025 opening day roster.

2025 KANSAS CITY CURRENT ROSTER

Goalkeepers (3): Lorena (INT), Laurel Ivory, Clare Gagne

Defenders (9): Elizabeth Ball, Alana Cook, Kayla Sharples, Hailie Mace, Gabrielle Robinson (SEI), Izzy Rodriguez, Regan Steigleder, Ellie Wheeler, Katie Scott (U18)

Midfielders (7): Debinha, Vanessa DiBernardo, Bayley Feist, Claire Hutton, Lo'eau LaBonta, Jereko (INT), Rocky Rodríguez

Forwards (9): Temwa Chawinga (INT), Michelle Cooper, Alex Pfeiffer (U18 - SEI), Nichelle Prince, Bia Zaneratto (SEI - INT), Mary Long, Kristen Hamilton, Haley Hopkins, Flora Marta Lacho (INT),

KEY:

INT - International Player

SEI - Season-Ending Injury List

U18 - Under-18 Player

The Current begins the 2025 season at CPKC Stadium Saturday, March 15 against the Portland Thorns at 11:45 a.m. CT. The match will be nationally televised on ABC.

Limited single-match tickets for 2025 regular season home matches are now on sale to the general public. The best way to ensure you won't miss a second of the action at CPKC Stadium is by joining the Current Club, the Current's trailblazing fan membership experience. Focused on ensuring fans continue to be able to access exclusive opportunities, members can unlock special benefits like priority access to single match tickets, members-only gifts and discounts, access to live and virtual events, exclusive content and more. 2025 Season Ticket Members Account Holders are already enrolled in Current Club at no additional cost. Click HERE for more information about the Current Club.

