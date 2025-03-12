Courage Announces 2025 Regular Season Roster
March 12, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
North Carolina Courage News Release
CARY, N.C. - The North Carolina Courage today announced the team's 2025 roster in compliance with the National Women's Soccer League's 26-player decision deadline.
The Courage enter the 2025 regular season with 26 players under contract, 23 of which are active. Midfielder Dani Weatherholt and forward Olivia Wingate will begin the season on the 45-day injured reserve. Sydney Collins remains on the season-ending injury list as she continues her return-to-play protocol from an ankle injury suffered while on international duty with Canada in 2024.
Goalkeeper Marisa Jordan (nee Bova) has changed her last name following her wedding earlier this month.
The Courage roster below is broken down by position and listed alphabetically. North Carolina begins the 2025 season on the road this Saturday, March 15, with a 5 p.m. ET kickoff against Racing Louisville at Lynn Family Stadium. The match will stream live and on demand on NWSL+.
GOALKEEPERS (3): Hensley Hancuff, Marisa Jordan, Casey Murphy
DEFENDERS (8+1): Maycee Bell, Malia Berkely, Sydney Collins (SEI), Brooklyn Courtnall, Kaleigh Kurtz, Charlotte McLean (INT), Felicitas Rauch (INT), Natalia Staude, Ryan Williams
MIDFIELDERS (7+1): Riley Jackson, Shinomi Koyama (INT), Denise O'Sullivan, Brianna Pinto, Ashley Sanchez, Jaedyn Shaw, Meredith Speck, Dani Weatherholt (IR-45)
FORWARD (5+1): Hannah Betfort, Aline Gomes (INT), Manaka Matsukubo (INT), Tyler Lussi, Cortnee Vine (INT), Olivia Wingate (IR-45)
SEI: Season-Ending Injury list
IR-45: Injured Reserve
INT: International Spot
