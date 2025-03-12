Women's History Wednesdays: WUSA Inaugural Match

March 12, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

For Women's History Month, the Spirit will be recognizing pivotal moments in history that advanced women's rights and led us to where we are today. This week, we're reflecting on the inaugural match of the Women's United Soccer Association (WUSA).

On April 14, 2001, the WUSA kicked off its inaugural match at RFK Stadium in Washington, D.C. The game featured two U.S. Women's National Team icons-Mia Hamm leading the Washington Freedom and Brandi Chastain captaining the Bay Area CyberRays. This historic moment in women's soccer was played in front of 34,148 fans and broadcast nationally, marking a major milestone for the sport. Tennis legend and gender equality advocate Billie Jean King performed the ceremonial coin toss.

The match ended in a 1-0 victory for the Freedom after Hamm won a penalty in the 70th minute, which was converted by Brazilian striker Pretinha. The Freedom remained a dominant force in the WUSA, later drafting future USWNT star Abby Wambach in 2002 and winning the league's Founders Cup in 2003.

Founded in February 2001, WUSA was the world's first fully professional women's soccer league, ensuring that all its players were paid professionals. Hamm, widely considered one of the greatest players in U.S. soccer history, was instrumental in establishing the league.

Though the WUSA was short-lived, it laid the foundation for the growth of women's professional soccer in the United States. Its legacy continues today in the National Women's Soccer League (NWSL), which has built upon the progress of its predecessors to become a globally recognized league. With rising attendance, expanding teams, and increased investment in the game, the NWSL stands as a testament to the early pioneers who fought for a professional women's league over two decades ago.

