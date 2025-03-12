Racing Signs Rookie Goalkeeper, Sets Roster for 2025

March 12, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Racing Louisville FC News Release







Former Mississippi State goalkeeper Maddy Anderson has signed her first professional contract, agreeing to a short-term deal with Racing Louisville FC running through June 22.

Anderson initially joined Racing in January as a pre-season non-roster invitee.

The 2024 SEC Goalkeeper of the Year, Anderson appeared in 91 matches over five collegiate seasons with the Bulldogs. She was twice named to an All-SEC team, including a first team nod in 2024. She set several program records during her time in Starkville, including: career shutouts (28), single-season shutouts (11 in 2023), career goalkeeper starts (83) and career goalkeeper wins (48).

"Maddy has worked hard and has earned herself an opportunity with a short-term contract," Racing head coach Bev Yanez said. "We look forward to continue having her in our environment and to her contributions on and off the pitch."

The 23-year-old joins four other Racing players in this year's rookie class. They include three-time All-Big Ten first team selection Sarah Weber, a forward from Nebraska; former University of Utah midfielder Katie O'Kane; Duke defender Ella Hase, a member of the 2024 NCAA College Cup All-Tournament team; and Louisvillian Allie George, a defender from Virginia Tech.

"This is a dream come true," Anderson said. "Ever since I was little, I have wanted to play in the National Women's Soccer League and now Racing Louisville is making that dream a reality. I am very thankful for the opportunity to start my professional career with an amazing club that challenges me to grow both on and off the field."

Anderson's signing solidifies Racing's roster heading into the National Women's Soccer League's opening weekend. Racing will host North Carolina Courage at Lynn Family Stadium on Saturday, March 15.

The roster features 24 active players, including three goalkeepers, eight defenders, eight midfielders and five forwards. Racing returns 19 players from its 2024 team, including nearly 78% of its scoring, 62% of assists and 75% of starts.

Racing's group of returnees include notable international players such as Savannah DeMelo (United States), Taylor Flint (United States), Emma Sears (United States), Ary Borges (Brazil), Ángela Barón (Colombia), Uchenna Kanu (Nigeria) and Elli Pikkujämsä (Finland), who have all been capped by their respective nations within the last three years.

"We are very excited for the players we've brought in and the returning group that has come back," Yanez said. "The group as a whole has worked so hard this preseason and made the environment very competitive. We look forward to our opening match being in our city, in front of our home crowd."

Kickoff for Racing-North Carolina is set for 5 p.m. Saturday. Tickets are on sale now at RacingLouFC.com/opener or by calling (502) 568-2489.

Two Racing players - forwards Elexa Bahr and Milly Clegg - will spend the 2025 season out on loan. Goalkeeper Madison White will remain on loan with Dallas Trinity of the USL Super League through June, the end of the league season.

Ahead of the 2025 season, Racing Louisville also made the following transactions:

Goalkeeper Olivia Sekany has been added to the season-ending injury list after suffering a knee injury during a match in Australia while on loan with Brisbane Roar. Sekany underwent successful surgery and will rehabilitate the injury near her home in California.

Racing sold an international roster slot to Angel City FC in exchange for $65,000 in intra-league transfer funds. Racing has two un-filled international roster slots remaining.

Racing released non-roster invitees Kennedi Cotter, Ginger Fontent, Avery Kalitta, Audrey McKeen, Kelsey Oyler, and Brooklyn Vann.

Racing Louisville FC's 2025 roster

Goalkeepers: Maddy Anderson, Jordyn Bloomer, Katie Lund, Olivia Sekany (SEI), Madison White (LOAN)

Defenders: Ángela Barón, Allie George, Ella Hase, Ellie Jean, Lauren Milliet, Courtney Petersen, Elli Pikkujämsä (INTL), Arin Wright

Midfielders: Jordan Baggett, Ary Borges (INTL), Savannah DeMelo, Marisa DiGrande, Kayla Fischer, Taylor Flint, Katie O'Kane, Maddie Pokorny

Forwards: Bethany Balcer, Elexa Bahr (LOAN), Milly Clegg (LOAN), Janine Sonis, Uchenna Kanu (INTL), Emma Sears, Sarah Weber, Kirsten Wright (SEI)

INTL: International slot player

LOAN: On loan with another club

SEI: Season-ending injury list

• Discuss this story on the National Women's Soccer League message board...





National Women's Soccer League Stories from March 12, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.