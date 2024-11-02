Warriors Wrap up Road Trip in Vancouver on Saturday

November 2, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Moose Jaw Warriors News Release







Vancouver, B.C. - The Moose Jaw Warriors will look to finish their BC Division road trip on a high note when they take on the Vancouver Giants at the Langley Events Centre on Saturday night.

The Warriors snapped their eight-game winless streak with a comeback 4-2 win over the Victoria Royals on Friday night.

Moose Jaw scored all four goals in the third period to erase a 2-0 deficit and pick up their first win of the road trip.

Lynden Lakovic had an assist in Friday night's win and continues to lead the Warriors in scoring with seven goals and 20 points in 16 games, while Brayden Yager has a team-high eight goals and 17 points in 12 games.

On the other side, Vancouver is coming off a high-scoring 7-6 win over the Saskatoon Blades on Friday night at home. The back-and-forth game was tied at 4-4 after two before Vancouver scored three in the third to secure the win.

The win moved the Giants into a tie with Victoria for second place in the BC Division with a 8-4-2-0 record, which has them fourth overall in the Western Conference.

The Giants are being led by 17-year-old forward Cameron Schmidt with 14 goals and 23 points in 14 games this season, while Mazden Leslie has five goals and 17 points in 12 games this season.

The Warriors won 7-2 at the Hangar against the Giants last season and beat Vancouver 5-4 in overtime in 2022-23 in their last two meetings.

These two teams meet at 8 p.m. Saskatchewan time on Saturday night. Tune into all the action on CHL TV and Country 100 with Voice of the Warriors James Gallo, starting with the Pre-Game Show at 7:40 p.m.

